UK reaffirms support for Venezuelan President Guaido ahead of $1 billion gold scandal





Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to the press in Caracas, Venezuela on April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) – The British government reaffirmed on Monday that it recognized opposition party Juan Guaido as President of Venezuela. in London.

The legal team representing Maduro and Guaido will appear before the British Supreme Court on Monday, the final stage of a long tug-of-war that accounts for around 15% of Venezuela’s foreign exchange reserves.

Lawyers representing the central bank say selling gold could finance a response to the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen a health care system that has been shattered by more than six years of economic crisis.

The Bank of England, which holds the vault, declined to release the gold in early 2019 after the British government supported Guaidó along with dozens of other countries on the grounds that the previous year’s Maduros presidential election victory was rigged.

“The British government is clearly aware that since February 2019, Juan Guaido has been recognized by the Queen’s government as the only legitimate President of Venezuela,” the British Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Monday’s event.

“He (Guaido) is the only person recognized as having the authority to act as head of state on behalf of Venezuela,” a foreign ministry spokesperson added.

The dispute over gold began in May 2018 when Maduro secured re-election in the vote. Then British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: “We may have to increase economic pressure on Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Central Bank (BCV) said it wants to bring the 14 tonnes of gold it has stored there to the Bank of England (BoE), fearing tightening sanctions against the Maduro government.

At the end of 2018, BCV chairman Calixto Ortega visited London to discuss the matter with BoE officials, but told Ortega that his authority was problematic, according to Sarosh Jaiwala, a London lawyer representing BCV.

In February of the following year, Britain joined dozens of other nations to support Guaidos’ claim to be a legitimate president. In April, the US Treasury Department sanctioned BCV, alleging that Maduro had looted Venezuelan assets and enriched corrupt insiders.

Prior to the sanctions, Venezuela had repaid several gold swap deals that BCV had agreed to with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) over the past few years, people familiar with the deal said. As a result, 17 tonnes of gold stored in BOE vaults were returned to BCV’s control, raising BCV’s holdings to 31 tonnes, or about a quarter of Venezuela’s total reserves.

According to the chronological order submitted by the Guaidos legal team in a previous court case, the sanctions triggered the early termination of another gold swap between BCV and Deutsche Bank, which provided more gold to BCV.

The Guaidos team has asked the British courts to decide who is authorized to represent BCV and receive gold.

The European Union (EU), from which Britain officially left earlier this year, said in January that Guaido could no longer be legally recognized as President of Venezuela after losing his presidency after the December general election. .

Reports by Mark Jones; Edited by Peter Cooney

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

