5 changes the UK-Australia trade deal could make to food, financial and data rights – what? news





The UK and Australia have, in principle, signed a trade agreement, but what does it mean for UK consumers and when will it take effect?

The deal, which the UK is starting from scratch after Brexit, aims to lower tariffs on a variety of goods. From automobiles, dairy and meat to confectionery, pottery, and machinery, it is still a long way from implementation, as the details are yet to be laid down.

As the measure will be phased in over a decade or more, consumers may not feel the impact for a while.

A proposed transaction may also affect how you travel, how your data is protected, and what happens when you purchase digital goods. However, we won’t fully understand what the deal actually means for consumer protection until negotiations close later this year.

Here we put politics aside, how what we know about trading so far can affect your food, finances and data, and how it compares to what we said you’d love to see in our National Trade Conversation workshop. explain what will happen.

1. Commitment to comply with UK food standards

The deal offers the prospect of more choices and lower prices for produce such as beef, lamb and dairy, but you may have to wait a while to see the benefits.

Consumers attending the National Trade Conversation made it clear that while it was positive to have more choices from a wider variety of countries, this choice should not compromise the quality of food on supermarket shelves or when dining out. Many were shocked to hear that Australia could use pesticides now banned in the UK in its food production methods.

The UK government has pledged to protect UK food standards, saying it will not lower UK food standards to create products like hormone-treated beef, a major victory for consumers. This is, in principle, now reflected in the agreement, and Trade Minister Liz Truss is also committed to it in Parliament.

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: Most of the rest from the UK comes through EU imports.

UK retailers know that consumers expect a high level of production, and this will not change in this deal or in future deals. Additionally, consumers can easily choose where their food comes from as UK supermarkets go beyond legal requirements to provide clear country of origin indications.

We will have to look into trade provisions to ensure animal welfare and high food production standards.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, said: ‘Governments have previously been keen to emphasize how our free trade agreements will maintain high standards for food production, but at the same time how to achieve them. There was always a question mark. It opens the market to food produced on a different basis.’

A quota has been agreed for imports free from tariffs for the next 15 years with safeguards to reduce impacts on UK farmers and UK food production standards.

2. You can pay less for swimwear, confectionery, ceramics and wine.

Import duties on swimwear, confectionery, ceramics and wine could potentially be eliminated, saving UK households up to 34 million households per year.

This results in real savings of 52p per year per household. 1 penny per week.

It’s hard to be sure if lowering the cost of consumer goods like swimwear, ceramics and wine will actually benefit consumers and the broader economy. There is currently little data available to determine what the impact might be.

Government estimates predict that the deal will increase the UK’s long-term GDP by up to 0.02% over the next decade.

3. Expanding online shopping between Australia and the UK

The UK is working to foster a free flow of data and a more secure online experience between the two countries, which may make it safer for UK shoppers to shop online at Australian retailers.

There are no customs duties and duties when paying online to Australian businesses in the UK. This means that shopping shouldn’t incur additional costs, a major priority for UK consumers.

Australia has committed to pursuing a modern commitment with the UK in the field of digital trade. Current UK data protection rules provide stronger consumer protection than Australia. UK consumers are concerned that lowering standards could expose them to growing online threats.

Trade agreements are an opportunity to encourage, and ideally reinforce, other countries to share the UK’s online consumer protection standards. Lowering barriers to digital transactions has many benefits, but enjoying it shouldn’t be at the expense of a consumer’s online rights or protections. Weakening data protection to ensure fast data flow could expose UK consumers to fraud and online harm.

As the digital economy grows, the UK has the opportunity to bring other countries’ data protection to the high standards we now enjoy.

which? The government wants to include a consumer protection chapter in the final text of the contract to promote strong consumer protection and protect consumer interests.

4. Traveling in Australia could be easier for young people.

More work and travel opportunities may be open to young British and Australian adults looking to move abroad.

Adults under the age of 35 in both countries can travel and work in each other’s countries for up to three years.

5. More environmentally sustainable trade with Australia

The environmental impact of increased trade in goods with countries on the other side of the globe was a major concern for consumers at the workshop. We know that many consumers want to minimize the environmental impact of the products they buy. But trade agreements aim to protect the environment, and if so, how?

The deal has a chapter on trade with provisions encouraging trade in line with the UK Sustainability 2050 and Paris Climate Agreement goals.

WWF Chief Executive Tanya Steele said: ‘Unless we adopt core standards for the food we import, trade deals with large agricultural exporters such as Australia, which have lower environmental and animal welfare standards, will have a significant impact on greening agriculture and supply in the UK. He said it would be a blow. chains.’

‘Trade deals have the potential to help advance industries of the future, including sustainable agriculture, to make the UK greener and more resilient. That’s why the UK government now has to set core standards for all food imported into the UK. This should be central to our broader efforts to lead the global transition to modern and sustainable agriculture, which is essential if we are to succeed in addressing the two threats of climate change and natural loss.’

Profits from trade agreements may be offset by the cost of transporting goods across the globe. Consumers wanted to encourage more local production to limit food trade related to deforestation.

Our national trade dialogue has found that consumers want a balance between economy and the environment. Incorporating environmental protection and sustainability goals into negotiating priorities is key to a successful trade deal.

Verdict: Is it a good deal for consumers?

It is still too early to judge whether this is a good deal for consumers. It could enable more product choices at a slightly lower cost and also pave the way for expanding UK GDP by 0.02% over 15 years, as the government estimates.

This means that the benefits are likely not to be felt for a long time.

which? We have outlined four main tests for trade deals. This is standard, choice, right and price. Transactions must not adversely affect safety and quality standards. We will closely monitor the next phase of the negotiations to see if there are further indications of the consumer impact of this deal and will continue to make cases to advance consumer interests.

which? We are urging the UK government to include a consumer protection chapter in the final text of the trade agreement to protect the UK’s current consumer standards. We must uphold current standards so that UK consumers continue to enjoy the level of protection and quality we all expect.

