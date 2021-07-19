Lillard and Johnson lead USA to 83-76 win over Spain





LAS VEGAS Two days after being added to the Olympic squad, Keldon Johnson had a massive third quarter to help the United States beat Spain.

Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 win on Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before heading to Tokyo.

Johnson had been one of the young players to train against the Americans and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward / guard was added to the Olympic squad on Friday after Bradley Beal tested positive for coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew with a calf injury. The United States also added JaVale McGee, who has not played.

Keldon Johnson played a really solid basketball game. makes cuts to the bucket, said US coach Gregg Popovich. When he went to the bucket he was very physical. Very solid in half-field defense. He had a very, very good night.

It was the American team’s fourth show in eight days in Las Vegas. The Americans were supposed to have a fifth against Australia on Friday, but that was canceled out of caution due to the coronavirus concerns Americans were facing.

The two top-ranked teams in the world struggled early on, with Spain missing their first six shots before finally getting a basket at 4:35 of the game.

Despite a slow start, the Spaniards were leading 18-14 after one. They extended the lead to 38-36 at halftime. Lillard and Durant each had 11 points at halftime. The two combined to get 7 for 16 from the field while the rest of the US squad was 5 of 19. Ricky Rubio scored 14 points at halftime for Spain.

The defense was pretty solid. we couldn’t make a shot, but they didn’t relax defensively, ”Popovich said. They kept their focus on this aspect which will be important.

Falling behind 46-42 in the third quarter, the United States finally stepped in. The Americans scored the first 11 points in a 23-6 streak that spanned the final two quarters. Johnson had eight points in the decisive push. His mid-point dunk brought the crowd to life.

I’m here to be that energy guy, to bring life to the team whenever you need it, ”Johnson said. “The third quarter, we needed a spark. I’m not saying because I have a few buckets. On the defense side, trying to bring in some kind of energy or spark so that we can overcome the bump.

Spain scored just one field goal in the 5:44 quarterfinal and lost 57-50 before the fourth quarter.

The United States kept the flurry going to start the fourth and led 65-52 on Jayson Tatum’s reverse layup with 7:30 to go. Spain couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.

Rubio finished with 23 points,

While the United States has struggled at times in Las Vegas, Rubio, who has been playing internationally for years, thinks they’ll be okay with it.

It’s the first time they’ve played together, it takes a while, he says. They are dangerous if they play as a team.

BACK WITH THE TEAM

Jerami Grant returned to the U.S. squad after being over cautious in health and safety protocols since the start of the week

FOLLOWING:

Spain: The Spaniards open the group match against Japan on July 26.

United States: The Americans open the Olympic group match against France next Sunday.

