UK Weather: Heatwave continues after hottest day ever in England and Wales | UK News





The heatwave in the UK is set to continue after England and Wales recorded their hottest days of the year on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Administration, Heathrow Airport recorded 31.6C (88.9F) and Cardiff recorded 30.2C (86.4F).

Sunday’s hot temperatures broke weekend records, all four UK record highs.

It was the hottest day in Northern Ireland at 31.2C recorded at Ballywatticock in Down County at 3:40pm on Saturday at 3:40pm, the previous high of 30.8C reached on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976 has exceeded.

In the UK, 30.3C was recorded at Coton In The Elms in Derbyshire on Saturday, beating the 29.7C recorded in southwest London on June 14th.

Also on Saturday, record temperatures were recorded at 29.6C in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales and 28.2C in Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Becky Mitchell said, “The highs could be 32C (89.6F) next week and every day in other parts of the country. Hot weather is expected to continue.

“The areas most likely to experience 32C are parts of the Midlands and areas in southwest England and potentially down to London, all of which will see the highest temperatures in the next few days.”

Image: Crowds sunbathing on the Hampshire coast

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

UK swept away by mini heatwave

The Met Office is working with Public Health England to urge the public to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and help those more vulnerable to heat so people can stay safe in hot conditions.

Thousands of people made their way to beaches across the country, including Weston-super-Mare and Brighton, over the weekend, watching people cool off on surfboards and balloons at sea.

Off the coast of Birmingham, the owner of a fun fair has built a sandy beach so customers can make the most of the sunlight.

Image: Video screen showing hot weather warnings from fans awaiting the start of Sunday’s British Formula One Grand Prix. photo: AP

Abie Dante, owner of the Digbeth fun fair, told Sky News: [for the business].

“It’s only been about three weeks since we opened last year, but Taeyang [customers] And it’s not too hot.”

The prolonged heatwave is expected to continue for the next week, perhaps into the next weekend, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to exceed 20 degrees.

“People will start to feel the effects of the heat as this week goes by,” said Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high temperatures mark the start of an official heatwave across the UK. To record heatwaves in London and southeast, temperatures must exceed 28C for at least three days, with Sunday being the third day.

This requirement drops to 27C (80.6F) in the Midlands and 26C (78.8F) in the South West. It was also met on Sunday and is expected to continue throughout the week.

Image: People enjoyed the weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset this weekend. Image: People sunbathing on deck chairs in Green Park, London on Saturday

The UK Public Health Authority (PHE) and the Meteorological Agency have advised people during hot weather to be vigilant, stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and keep children and pets away from cars.

The PHE urged people to beware of those who may have a hard time with the heat, such as the elderly and those living alone.

And emergency services have responded to several incidents where people are in trouble in the water.

Greater Manchester Police said a 19-year-old man died in Salford Quays on Sunday despite rescue operations.

The unit tweeted: “We think with the family and friends of this young man and those who witnessed the tragic event.

“We will provide additional updates as they become available.”

Further south, Thames Valley police in Whitney, near Oxford, said the teenage girl was taken out of the water and taken to hospital.

TVP West Oxon tweeted: “Police attended Ducklington Lake in Witney after fears of welfare reports about a teenage girl who drowned at 2:35 p.m. today.

“Police, fire and ambulance were called, and the girl was taken out of the water and taken to the hospital.”

The military advised people to avoid the area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-heatwave-expected-to-continue-into-this-week-and-temperatures-could-rise-even-higher-in-some-parts-12358441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos