Spanish woman who stayed in the UK for 44 years fired for post-Brexit rules | Immigration and Asylum





A Spanish woman who has lived in the UK for 44 years has been fired from a nursing home for not being able to prove that she has the right to work in the UK. This is an example of the hardship EU citizens face as they wrestle with their employers. With the post-Brexit labor rights regulations.

The 45-year-old woman, who arrived in the UK as an 11-month-old baby, said she had never left the UK and had made more than 100 attempts in the past three years to connect to a helpline run by the Ministry of the Interior. It’s been a few weeks, but I’ve never been able to talk to my advisor.

She applied for EU settlement status, but her applications are stuck somewhere in a backlog of more than 500,000 cases that the Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet processed. She says she has a major livelihood with two children to support and is struggling to buy food due to her layoffs.

A charity helping EU people says the case is not unique. Dora-Olivia Vicol, CEO of the Work Rights Center, said she has seen several people with pending EUSS applications asked for unpaid leave or denied employment.

The care worker was convened on 28 June for an official meeting with her employer, a large residential care institution, and the manager learned that there were no documents proving her right to work in the UK.

They asked me to prove I came to England legally, as if they were accusing me of coming here in a truck, but I came here as a baby. They asked if I could provide proof that I had the right to work in the UK. I’ve been paying taxes and national insurance here for almost 30 years. I was so upset that I cried a lot by my side.” She asked her name and her employer’s name not to be printed in order to get her job back.

After the meeting, she applied for EU settlement status on 30 June, just before the application deadline, but never held a British or Spanish passport.

As a result, she was unable to complete a digital application for EU settlement status. Instead, she had to fill out complex paper-based applications and send in birth certificates. She received an application via email, but did not receive an official certificate to continue working while waiting for her EU settlement status to be granted.

On July 2nd, she was invited to a disciplinary meeting at work and was fired after being told she could be fined if she continued to hire her.

She saw a government advertisement and knew she might have to apply for EU settlement status, but she didn’t have a passport, so she wasn’t sure how to apply. She had previously sought legal advice from an immigration lawyer, but they demanded a fee of 2,000 and she couldn’t afford it.

I tried every day to go to the home office solution center between 10 and 20 times a day. All I got was a recorded message. She said she was too busy to answer the phone.

Having lived in this country all my life, I thought there would be no problems. Her husband and two children are British, she said. She believes she is not entitled to unemployment benefits because she cannot prove that she has the right to stay in the UK. Mother-in-law is helping with food. You can’t drive because your bills aren’t paid and your petrol tank is half empty. I have already overdrawn to 235.

She said she missed the people she cared for in the nursing home. It was the most difficult thing I had to deal with. All I want is to do my job and go on with my life.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: There have already been over 5.1 million status grants under a very successful EU settlement plan. Those who have applied for this scheme by the June 30 deadline but have not yet made a decision will have their rights protected until their application is decided. This is stipulated by law.

However, Vicol said the Work Rights Center tried to help resolve the situation, but was unsuccessful. Home Affairs officials have recommended calling back in two weeks, but she and others like her are still in a very vulnerable situation, she said. Employers rarely take the time to carefully read the Department of Home Affairs application guidelines. It outlines the process for unresolved support, which is a lack of patience. The hostile environment has created a culture of fear in which risk-averse employers overreact to their right to work checks.

