A publicly traded UK company should have more free access to individual investors.





The author is the head of corporate advisory at Shore Capital.

Despite all the talk of the decline of the open market, the past year has proven to be an important tool for businesses to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The amount of capital raised by companies listed in the UK has increased significantly since the Corona crisis. In 2020 alone, public companies in London raised more than £40 billion to replenish their balance sheets, support investment and boost growth and employment.

We have also witnessed a steady increase in the number of issuances related to the factor for individual investors, largely enabled by new technology platforms that promote private investor engagement.

However, if certain rules, primarily derived from EU directives, which the UK is no longer bound by, are changed for public offerings of companies, they could be raised even more.

As it stands, major market-listed companies that raise more than 20% of their existing market capitalization, or companies that issue more than €8 million of equity capital to the “public”, are required to draw up a prospectus that is subject to regulatory approval.

All too often, these regulatory burdens on issuing prospectus are prohibitively expensive and time consuming for retail products. And in most cases, this effectively limits the amount that companies can offer to individual investors to less than €8 million.

Practically speaking, the rules regularly block existing shareholders from participating in additional share offerings.

The Treasury’s new advisory report, the UK Prospectus Regime Review, was issued in early July following a Lord Hill review published earlier this year and addresses these issues head-on. Proposed significant changes include removing restrictions on the amount of new capital that existing publicly traded companies can provide to the public.

There are also proposals to change the definition of “public” to exclude existing shareholders, removing the incentive to offer shares to the company’s own shareholder base.

This change must have all rights issues effect outside the limits imposed by the collusion rules. These suggestions are bold and reasonable. As the advisory report itself reveals, the implementation of these reforms will encourage “broader engagement with businesses by removing barriers to offering securities to a small group of investors rather than the broader public.”

As the company’s issuance restrictions were temporarily eased last year, the amount raised by existing listed companies increased significantly. Obviously a higher amount would have been raised had it not been for the provision that a prospectus should be issued by major market-listed companies that issue more than 20% of their share capital.

A partial solution is coming. The UK Prospectus Regime Review proposes that there is no need to issue a prospectus on the grounds that an already listed company’s offerings of securities of any type, not just those offered to existing shareholders, are already freely traded.

However, the government believes that the FCA should have discretion to set rules as to when a prospectus is required. I think the 20% rule should be removed.

What important information is disclosed in this prospectus document, which is not required for publicly traded companies to disclose to the market? And if anything, would the company have already announced to the market under the existing listing rules?

These prospectus documents provide investors with little new or forward-looking information. Instead, they are mostly unread doorstops that offer little or no real value. The time and cost of writing a prospectus is disproportionate to the benefit, especially for small-growth businesses.

Removal of the 20% rule maintains adequate investor protections and safeguards. Listed companies still have to comply with other regulations, including the Companies Act (prohibiting the issuance of unlimited shares without shareholder consent) and the UK’s Financial Facilitation Scheme (protecting individual investors).

If adopted, the proposed changes could have an immediate and tangible positive impact on the UK economy.

Brexit has given the UK the opportunity to make the pragmatic regulatory changes needed to keep and strengthen London’s top financial position and, most importantly, make the capital requirements of publicly traded companies and their stakeholders simpler, cheaper and better. provided in a way.

Now is the time to move on as we no longer need to be tied to the framework of the EU Prospectus Directive, from which many of the existing restrictions come out.

