Moore scores 20 seconds, US defeats Canada 1-0 in Gold Cup





KANSAS CITY, Kan. Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds and the United States beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Moores’ goal was the fastest since US records began in 1990. Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds against Ghana in the 2014 American World Cup opener.

The two nations were already certain to advance. The United States finished top of their group in the first round with a 3-0 record and will play their quarter-final on July 25 in Arlington, Texas against Costa Rica or Jamaica, both 2-0 ahead. their game on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Canada finished the first round 2-1 and will also face Costa Rica or Jamaica.

The United States ended an eight-game winning streak with Team Canada. The United States are unbeaten against Canada in 20 home games since 1957 and have extended their winning streak against CONCACAF opponents to 13.

US coach Gregg Berhalter uses a predominantly junior varsity roster for the Gold Cup. Top players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen will be on hand when the United States hosts Canada in a World Cup qualifier on September 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A d

While Berhalter started two forwards in Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes, Canada dominated possession and had more scoring opportunities. Still, the United States improved to 38 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

The United States scored when Kellyn Acosta passed Sebastian Lletget, who managed a pass at the far post. Moore, 24, passed behind Tajon Buchanon and redirected the ball just inside the 6-yard penalty area for his first international goal.

Walker Zimmerman captained the United States for the second game in a row, but suffered an early hamstring injury and was replaced by Donovan Pines in the 15th minute.

After fielding a starting line-up against Martinique of 23 years and 84 days on average, the youngest Americans in a competitive match since at least 1989, the American coach Gregg Berhalter changed four starters by inserting Sam Vines, Lletget , Acosta and Zardes.

Ayo Akinola started for Canada after making his debut against Haiti on Thursday, but was injured and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 24th minute. Akinola, 21, scored for the United States against El Salvador on his December debut, then switched affiliations.

A d

Matt Turner made saves against Cyle Larin in the 48th and Buchanon, his New England Revolution teammate, in the 48th. Reggie Cannon, recovering from a hamstring injury, made his first appearance in the tournament when he replaced Moore at right-back in the 58th.

In Group A, Mexico beat El Salvador 1-0 in Dallas on Luis Rodrguez’s goal in the 26th minute to win Group A with two wins and a draw.

Mexico will play their quarter-final on July 24 in Glendale, Ariz., Against the second team in Group D: Honduras, Panama or guest Qatar. El Salvador will face the winner of Group D.

___

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/sports/2021/07/18/moore-scores-20-seconds-in-us-beats-canada-1-0-in-gold-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos