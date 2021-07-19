UK’s largest pub group files 845 million coronavirus lawsuit against insurance company





Stonegate, Britain’s largest pub group, is suing three insurance companies for losses it suffered during the pandemic.

The company, backed by private equity group TDR Capital, is seeking £845m in claims filed in the High Court of London against MS Amlin, Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe and Zurich.

Stonegate claims in court documents that its insurance policy for business disruptions and related losses was invoked multiple times during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the documents, Stonegate has not disputed that the insurance company should have paid, but claims that its liability is limited to £17.5 million, of which £14.5 million has already been paid.

The Slug and Lettuce and Walkabout chains are one of 760 pubs and restaurants owned by Stonegate in the UK. Stonegate declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The issue of whether the so-called shutdown policy should be paid was at the heart of the conflict with the insurer, as repeated closures from March 2020 caused pubs and restaurants to close.

The various restaurants that own the Strada restaurant chain and Coppa Club have also filed a £16.3 million lawsuit against insurance company Allianz over a business shutdown policy. Allianz claims his liability is limited to £2.5 million.

“I think if [businesses] As Hugh Osmond, founder of various restaurants, said, “If you were truly paying extra premiums to protect against epidemics and epidemics, your primary response should be what your insurance company pays.”

A group of hoteliers led by Corbin & King, owners of London fine-dining restaurants including The Wolseley and The Delaunay, and Black & White Hospitality, which runs Marco Pierre White restaurants, are also suing insurance companies related to the epidemic.

A series of cases follows a landmark ruling by the British Supreme Court in January that many business shutdown policies should have provided compensation for the financial losses caused by the crisis.

The test case was filed by the Financial Conduct Authority on behalf of the 370,000 affected policyholders. Relates to up to 700 types of policies issued by more than 60 insurers.

However, because the judgment covered only certain policy wordings, the hospitality group sued to prove that insurance should also be paid, and in some cases argue that each building represents a separate insurance loss.

“The Supreme Court precedent has answered many questions about standards. [contract] “Indeed, many cases have been resolved,” said David Greene, senior partner at law firm Edwin Coe. “However, there remain instances where insurers continue to disagree on words or on certain circumstances, which will lead to disputes.”

Insurers have argued that some policies are not written to prepare for one-time disruptions such as local outbreaks or bomb scare, rather than long-term epidemic cessation.

In court documents, Stonegate estimates total business disruptions and related losses between February 2020 and 11 April 2021 amounted to £481 million. Additional losses from April 2021 to 2023 could reach £365 million.

The company asserts that it is entitled to bring business disruption claims under its policy provisions addressing the presence of reportable diseases in the perimeter of its stores, and can claim access to its premises and forced closures.

Zurich said it was not Stonegate Insurance’s main insurer, but offered some coverage and had already reached an interim agreement. MS Amlin and Liberty Mutual declined to comment.

Various restaurants in the lawsuit allege that each business shutdown in the 10 premises “caused multiple triggers of the disease clause (and thus multiple applicable events).”

In a joint statement, Allianz and various restaurants said they were “cooperating” to seek judicial decisions on issues related to insurance policy that have not been resolved in Supreme Court precedent.

