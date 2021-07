Chinas Tencent Acquires British Video Game Company Sumo For Over $900 Million | technology sector

Chinas Tencent has agreed to acquire British video game developer Sumo Group for a value of more than $900 million, further expanding the tech company’s position in the global video game market.

Sumos’ Board of Directors announced on Monday that Tencent had agreed to a proposal of 513p per share and valued the company at 919m.

The price was about a 43% premium to the 358p Sumos close on Friday, before the trade was announced, and well above its all-time high of 407p. In early Monday trading, the stock surged 42% to 509p.

Tencent said it had received promises to support the acquisition from shareholders who own 27% of Sumos stock and nearly 9%.

Tencent is one of the largest companies in the world, thanks to its control of the Weixin/WeChat social media app used for chat, mobile payments and gaming across China.

It also controls large video game and esports profits in a market that is expected to grow rapidly after being halted early in the pandemic. This includes ownership of Riot Games, developer of the incredibly popular League of Legends franchise, as well as stakes in other game developers, including Epic Games, creator of the Fortnite series, and Finnish Supercell, creator of the mobile game Clash of Clans. .

Sumo was founded in 2003 as a hired developer working on parts of another company’s games. In the end, they controlled the entire game development with past titles, including Sega’s Sonic Hedgehog game, Sony’s LittleBigPlanet, and Hitman in collaboration with IO Interactive.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email.

After two private equity-backed buyouts in 2014 and 2016, Sumo went public on the London Stock Exchange alternative investment market in 2017. Sumo employs more than 1,200 people in 14 locations in the UK, Poland, Canada, India and the US. Tencent first bought stock from Sumo in November 2019.

Carl Cavers, CEO and co-founder of Sumos, said: It will bring another dimension to Sumo and give us the opportunity to truly leave our mark on this amazing industry in a way never before possible.

Cavers and two other co-founders, Paul Porter and Darren Mills, will continue to do business once the deal closes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/19/china-tencent-uk-video-games-developer-sumo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos