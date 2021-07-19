Tokyo court jails US citizens for escape of Carlos Ghosn | Automotive Industry News





The now fugitive former Nissan chairman, who was on trial for financial misconduct, was smuggled out of Japan in a box.

A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced two US citizens to prison for helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape Japan, where he faced criminal charges of financial misconduct.

Michael Taylor, a US Army veteran, was sentenced to two years in prison, while his son, Peter, was sentenced to one year and eight months. Both had pleaded guilty to smuggling Ghosn out of the country hidden in a box.

This case allowed Ghosn, a serious felony accused, to escape abroad, said Hideo Nirei, the chief justice, while explaining the judgment. A year and a half has passed, but there is no chance that the trial will take place.

Both men apologized for their actions last month and said they regret what they did.

Ghosn, once one of the most prominent men in the global auto industry, was accused of underestimating his pay and enriching himself at the expense of his employer when he was kicked out of the country in late 2019.

Prosecutors said the Taylors received $ 1.3 million for their services and an additional $ 500,000 for legal fees. The couple faced up to three years in prison for what U.S. prosecutors have described as one of the most brazen and best-orchestrated escape acts in recent history. They were extradited to Japan in March.

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Bus said to carry former US Special Forces member Michael Taylor and son Peter arrives at Tokyo District Court ahead of verdict on Monday [Philip Fong/AFP]

Ghosn, who also ran French automaker Renault was arrested in 2018 and accused of underestimating his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements by 9.3 billion Japanese yen ($ 85 million) over 10 years and enrich himself at his employer’s expense by making payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. Is.

He denies the accusations and says they were invented by Nissan executives who opposed his attempts to integrate the company more closely with Renault.

He says he fled Japan because he didn’t believe he would get a fair trial.

Ghosns’ escape began with him simply by getting out of the luxury residence in central Tokyo where he was on bail on December 29, 2019 and taking a bullet train to the city of Osaka, in the western Japan.

There were dozens of people in the car, but I was wearing a cap, mask, and sunglasses. It would have taken a real expert to recognize me under it all, wrote Ghosn in a book published last year.

Once in Osaka, he met Michael Taylor at a hotel and was smuggled into a private jet in a musical equipment box. The plane stopped in Turkey before heading for Lebanon.

Two pilots and another employee of a small private airline in Turkey were sentenced to four years and two months for their role in the escape from Ghosns, while a third man, identified as George Antoine Zayek, is also charged to have participated in the escape but remains at large.

A former Nissan collaborator in Ghosn, Greg Kelly, awaits the verdict of his trial in Japan. He faces 10 years or more in prison if convicted of financial misconduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/19/tokyo-court-jails-us-citizens-over-carlos-ghosn-escape The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos