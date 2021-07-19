



A UK-wide exercise simulating an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) will take place to test the government’s emergency plans to contain and eliminate the disease if it arrives in the UK this week.

ASF is a disease that affects pigs and wild boars and in recent years has spread in parts of Asia and Africa, killing millions of pigs worldwide and severely disrupting the meat trade. The disease has also spread to parts of Eastern Europe through wild boar migration. Although there has never been an outbreak of ASF in the UK, mock training is an important part of testing the UK’s plans to prevent and respond to potential future outbreaks.

ASF does not pose a risk to human health as it only affects pigs and related animals. ASF is transmitted from animal to animal, but the virus can also be transmitted by feeding infected meat to other animals. The government currently considers the risk of the virus entering the UK from animal products from affected countries as moderate, including illegal imports.

The movement, named holly, will see the Animal and Plant Health Department, Defra, the Government of Scotland, the Government of Wales and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Northern Ireland (DAERA-NI) working together to test the government. The emergency plans to respond to a national outbreak of ASF, allowing teams across the country to work together to assess the UK’s readiness to manage such an outbreak.

The UK’s four top veterinary officers said in a joint statement:

There is always a risk that African swine fever will make landfall in the UK, and if it reaches our shores it will have a devastating effect on our pigs and swine breeders. We regularly test our contingency plans in this way to ensure we are prepared to respond to potential future outbreaks of disease.

Everyone is playing their part to prevent the spread of animal disease to this country through simple measures such as not bringing pork products back to the UK and dumping leftovers and food waste in safe bins that are out of reach of wildlife. You can.

This training will help improve the UK’s ability to respond to animal disease through test plans, guidelines and structures used to manage outbreaks.

ASF does not pose a risk to human health as it only affects pigs and related animals. Everyone can stop the spread of ASF into the UK by doing the following:

You cannot take pork or pork products back to the UK if you have been to an ASF-infected area in Europe or around the world. Dispose of leftover food or food waste in a safe bin that pigs or wild animals cannot access. Farmers, the general public and those in the food industry must practice high biosecurity standards, including never feeding food waste, kitchen waste or meat products to pigs that are illegal and can spread disease.

Governments will continue to monitor disease outbreaks around the world to assess whether there is a risk in the UK and take steps to limit the risk of the disease reaching our shores.

Identified lessons learned reports will be released after the drill, and there will be improvements implemented to strengthen the national contingency plan.

The virtual practice starts on Thursday, July 22 and ends on Friday, July 23.

For more information on ASF, see Guidelines and Control Strategies for Disease.

For more information on contingency plans for various animal disease outbreaks, visit each government’s outpatient disease pages in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

