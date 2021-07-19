Man risks first felony conviction in U.S. Capitol riot – The Denver Post





CHICAGO – A Florida man who raped the US Senate chamber wearing a Trump campaign flag is set to become the first Jan.6 rioter convicted of a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve an 18-month sentence behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, like every rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy by forcing lawmakers to temporarily drop their certification of the Joe Bidens’ electoral victory and to scramble to shelter from incoming crowds.

Video footage shows Hodgkins, 38, wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt, the flag thrown over his shoulder and glasses around his neck inside the Senate. He took a selfie with a self-proclaimed shaman wearing a horned helmet and other rioters on the dais behind him.

His conviction on Monday in Washington could put the bar on sanctions against hundreds of other defendants as they decide to accept the plea deals or go to trial. Hodgkins and others are charged with serious crimes but have not been charged, as others were, with roles in larger conspiracies.

An attorney for Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing formal process, has asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss not to impose a jail term, saying the shame that will weigh on Hodgkins for the rest of his life should be taken into account. as a punishment.

Whatever punishment this tribunal may inflict, it will be pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life, Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne in which a woman accused of adultery is forced. carry a letter A.

The record argues that Hodgkins’ actions were not much different from those of Anna Morgan Lloyd – other than Hodgkins who stepped on Senate floor. The 49-year-old from Indiana was the first of some 500 people arrested to be sentenced. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced last month to three years of probation.

Hodgkins has never been charged with assaulting anyone or damaging property. And prosecutors said he deserved some leniency for assuming his responsibilities almost immediately and pleading guilty to the obstruction charge, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

But they also noted how he boarded a bus in his hometown of Tampa bound for a Trump rally on January 6 carrying rope, goggles and latex gloves in a backpack – claiming that this demonstrated that he had come to Washington prepared for violence.

That day, he passed through grounds already littered with smashed police barriers and shattered windows, passing police officers and others injured in the evening as the crowds made their way to the Capitol, prosecutors said.

Time and time again, rather than turn around and beat a retreat, Hodgkins kept moving forward, according to the government record.

Leduc described his client as an otherwise law-abiding American who, despite living in a poorer area of ​​Tampa, regularly volunteered at a food bank. He noted that Hodgkins had been an Eagle Scout.

His actions on Jan.6 are the story of a man who, for just an hour a day, lost his bearings and made the fateful decision to follow the crowd, the lawyer said.

Leducs’ 33-page blurb devotes several pages to the Civil War, highlighting Abraham Lincoln’s calls for reconciliation weeks before his assassination.

The court has a chance to emulate Lincoln, he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/07/18/man-faces-1st-sentencing-for-felony-in-riot-at-us-capitol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos