Charities warn of suicide of young asylum seekers in UK | Immigration and Asylum





Dozens of charities have urged British government ministers to make sweeping changes to support young asylum seekers and refugees after up to a dozen have taken their own lives.

46 other charities dealing with asylum, children and mental health issues have sent a letter to Health Minister Nadine Dorries, responsible for suicide prevention. They highlight the astonishing number of suicides they find among teenage asylum seekers who have left their families behind in their homeland to escape persecution and make their way to a safe UK.

A letter from 46 charities, including the Refugee Council, Children’s Society and Spirit, calls for an urgent and independent investigation into the death of the asylum system.

The Guardian had previously reported that four Eritrean boys had taken their own lives when they came to England in search of refuge. However, research by the Taro Youth Project, established to combat their deaths, found more than double the number of suicide deaths among unaccompanied teens asylum seekers last year. All were in nursing homes or carers at the time of death.

Some were awaiting a decision on their asylum applications and feared that they would be rejected and forced to return to the conflict zones from which they escaped; some argued over age and accused of reaching adulthood before being brought back into the protective system; I was suffering. Post-traumatic stress disorder, some had drug or alcohol problems, and some had difficulty getting mental health care.

Benny Hunter, coordinator of the Daaro Youth Project, said he thinks the cases uncovered could be the tip of the iceberg because the coroner does not need to record the nationality or immigration status of the deceased. The death of a child in care is reported by local authorities to the Department of Health and Human Services, but the death of a caregiver is not required to be reported.

Investigations into some deaths are ongoing, others await. Some of the interrogations were thorough, but according to Hunter, the two interrogations he attended were short, lasting 30 minutes.

The letter calls for better awareness of the issue by local authorities and for coroners to document their nationality and immigration status.

Factors identified in common with this group include a traumatic trip to the UK, poorly cared for by local authorities in some cases, the stress of dealing with the asylum system as an unaccompanied teenager, and the devastating effects of separation from the family.

Hunter said he is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of young people who have arrived in England for exile.

Without publicly available data, it is impossible to know how many other young people are coming to the UK in search of refuge. Without change, I fear that more young people will lose hope.

A government spokesperson said: The government’s national suicide prevention strategy makes it clear that asylum-seeking children and youth need a tailored approach to addressing their mental health problems, and that all local authorities have suicide prevention plans in place.

We will provide more funding this year to help local authorities further strengthen their plans. We are investing $2.3 billion annually in mental health services through 2023-24. It is the largest mental health funding increase in NHS history, including an additional $57 million to support local suicide prevention initiatives through the NHS and to establish suicide survivors support services in all locations across the country. long term plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/19/charities-raise-alarm-suicides-young-asylum-seekers-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos