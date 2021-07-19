London to attract nearly half of foreign investment in UK ONS | economics





The government’s challenge to level the UK economy was underscored by official data showing London accounted for nearly half of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK in the year before the 2019 pandemic.

Reflecting the capital’s dominance over the economy and its position as a global financial center, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said London’s FDI was more than three times higher than that of the second-highest region in the southeast.

Among them, London and the South East accounted for 55% of FDI in 2019, and the first published ONS figures show that the gap between the North and the South is large and growing.

Between 2015 and 2019, the capital’s FDI value increased from 416 billion to 661 billion, at which time the value of internal investment in some areas was flat and in some fell slightly. Scotland has the third highest FDI in the UK (86 billion), while Wales (19 billion) and Northern Ireland have the lowest FDI stocks.

ONS said there were 108,656 FDI stocks in 2019 for all jobs in London and 39,727 FDI stocks in the southeast in 2019. The average for other UK regions and Northern Ireland was 20,801 for each job.

The official figures also highlight that most of the UK is dependent on EU investment. In 2019, only three regions – London, Scotland and the Northeast – did not receive the majority of FDI from the EU.

US investment outpaced EU investment in London and Scotland’s two financial centers, with the Northeast attracting the largest share of FDI from the rest of the world.

The government has made leveling the UK a top priority and said it is prepared to use procurement, free ports and state aid to spread economic prosperity to all parts of the country.

Ministers also hoped that the transfer of authority to urban areas would lead to faster growth, but ONS said segmenting FDI by urban area showed a mixed picture.

Six of the 16 urban areas showed a trend of increasing FDI between 2015 and 2019, with the largest percentage increase in the Tees Valley, where the value of foreign investment doubled from 4.7 billion to 9.4 billion.

FDI in Glasgow increased by 50% from 20.5 billion to 30.8 billion, while FDI within London increased 65% from 356 billion to 587 billion.

