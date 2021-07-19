UK, Excessive Restrictions on Travelers from France, French Minister, | France





France’s European Minister said Britain’s restrictions on travelers from France seemed excessive as France tried to contain the growing number of Covid cases, which account for less than a third of the daily reported cases in the UK.

We do not believe that the UK’s decision is based entirely on scientific evidence. After the UK decided that visitors should be quarantined for 10 days after arriving from France amid concerns about the beta variant, Clment Beaune told BFM TV that they thought they were overdone.

Over the weekend, French MEP Vronique Trillet-Lenoir said the British rules were difficult to understand, as the Beta variant is primarily on French overseas territory.

Beaunes’ remarks come amid a surge in new infections as France attempts to limit the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant. France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day when the count remained above 10,000. In the UK, there are over 48,000 new cases per day.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said there was no alternative, whether routine vaccination or a viral tsunami, from now on as parliament prepares to begin the process to enact new health laws for Emmanuel Macrons.

The pass is designed to pressure people to get vaccinated by making it mandatory to test negative or proof of vaccination when entering a restaurant, shopping center, long-distance train or hospital.

An Ipsos poll last week found that 62% of French were in favor of health insurance. Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for the vaccine since the president announced the plan last week. More than 43% of the French received two doses.

Around 114,000 people across France last Saturday protested on the streets against stricter vaccination rules that include mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and nursing home staff. Some lawmakers received death threats after supporting new vaccination rules. Bayonne prosecutors launched an arson investigation after a fire broke out at an immunization center in Urrugne, Pyrnes-Atlantique, southwest France, on Saturday night. Firefighters extinguish a fire in a tent set up to house an immunization center. Prosecutors said flammable products were found nearby.

The French government, human rights groups and relatives of Holocaust survivors were outraged when some protesters used the yellow star symbol imposed on Jewish citizens in Nazi-occupied Europe to mark segregation and deportation to death row camps.

Joseph Szwarc, 94, who escaped a wartime Jewish roundup on Paris’ Vel dHiv cycling track, used a commemorative speech in the capital to indulge in anti-vaccination protesters’ heinous use of the yellow star. He said: You can’t imagine how this affected me. Tears spilled out. I was wearing a yellow star and I know what it is. It’s in my body. He urged all citizens not to continue to allow what he calls the current wave of anti-Semitism and racism.

Arno Klarsfeld, a lawyer who is a member of the Society of Sons and Daughters of French Jewish Exiles, said: He said it was shocking that march organizers did not exclude people wearing yellow stars. To the ignorant, I would say that two-thirds of European Jews have been wiped out.

Licra, Frances International League Against Racism and Antisemitism, said the use of yellow stars in these protests constituted negativity.

Attal said there are a handful of people using yellow stars for health passes and it’s absolutely scandalous.

He called the protests against the Health Pass and vaccines a fickle and defeatist periphery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/19/uks-restrictions-on-travellers-from-france-excessive-says-french-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos