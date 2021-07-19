US Olympic women’s gymnastics replacement tested positive for coronavirusExBulletin





The women representing Team USA, including six team members and four substitutes, posed last month after the Olympic gymnastics trials in the United States. An anonymous replacement has tested positive for the coronavirus. Jamie Squire / Getty Images .

TOKYO An anonymous replacement for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s unclear what that means, if any, for the rest of the squad, including superstar Simone Biles. USA Gymnastics says they are continuing to prepare for the Games.

“We can confirm that a replacement for the women’s artistic gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19,” the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement to NPR. “In accordance with local rules and protocols, the athlete was transferred to a hotel for quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide further information at this time.”

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that another replacement is in quarantine.

The American women’s team has four substitutes: Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

It is the latest setback of the Olympics already delayed for a year due to the global pandemic. As thousands of athletes, journalists and others flock to Japan, a number of people have tested positive despite coronavirus tests and strict health protocols.

It was not immediately clear how well the six core members of the team trained and stayed with the substitutes in Japan. “On Monday, the Olympic athletes moved to separate accommodation and a separate training facility, as originally planned, and will continue their preparation for the Games,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement to NPR.

The positive test was first reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo. He said Inzai City said the gymnast tested positive at a pre-event training camp in the city.

Biles is expected to compete with three other gymnasts in the team event: Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum. Two other event specialists, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, are also on the team.

The women’s qualifying event will start on Sunday July 25, two days after the opening ceremony. The women’s team final is scheduled for July 27 and the individual all-around final will take place later in the week on July 29.

COVID-19 protocols for the Games appear to leave the door open for athletes to continue competing even if they are in close contact with someone who tests positive. It’s decided on a case-by-case basis. To be eligible to compete, they will need to maintain negative tests each day for a period to be determined by the Results Advisory Expert Group, the group responsible for handling close contact of positive cases.

If allowed to compete, more stringent protocols than usual could be implemented, such as “move to a private room, eat meals alone, use dedicated vehicles, or go their separate ways during training and on the road. your competition site, ”according to the athlete’s playbook. .

Japanese health officials and the sport’s governing body must agree to any decision made, the playbook says.

An athlete who is not authorized to compete may be replaced by a substitute in the individual and team events.

Olympic organizers said on Sunday that four athletes had already tested positive for the virus while in quarantine in Japan.

