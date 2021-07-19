Why Britain’s New Covid-19 Strategy Is Uniquely Risky





I know of no episode in history where governments were willing to support and encourage the spread of a dangerous epidemic among their own people. History is being made. It appears that the UK government actually wants people to get COVID-19 in the summer and not in the fall and winter. Ministers deduce that the NHS, which lacks manpower and funds, will suffer greatly during the winter. Lifting all legal restrictions to create higher levels of infection seems to be considered the right thing to do so far. Reduce the inevitable problems later this year.

This particular policy was unveiled to the population in small chunks at a Downing Street press conference with officials next to the prime minister. There is no clear strategy and no announced plans. From the point of view of most of the rest of the world and most health care institutions in the UK, this is unlikely to be another failure that will cost you lives and livelihoods.

During the pandemic, governments have constantly sought the grace of technological intervention to contain the virus and enable a quick return to full economic activity. Ministers and their advisers have often suggested that science will rescue us from the outset and save us from the plague. With close links with the healthcare industry, we have chosen an approach that relies on the healthcare industry park to provide a total solution. Ministers have made it clear that a new public health body, the UK Health Security Agency, will be a key part of the UK PLC. The minimal success of cell phone apps, antibody testing, lateral flow testing, and expensive testing and tracking systems (37 billion dollars) has been largely forgotten in the enthusiasm for vaccines.

The UK is proud to launch a vaccine in which 68% of adults receive two doses, which has significantly reduced hospitalizations and deaths. However, both are now rising again and rising rapidly (39.4% each over the last 7 days). The UK government has steadily removed social restrictions in recent months, but has made no effort to implement effective measures to control the virus. It lifted legal restrictions that mandated wearing masks in shops and public transport, and failed to provide adequate financial assistance for self-quarantine. Even before full reopening today, the UK had one of the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases (48,161) in the world, more than the rest of Western Europe combined in a few weeks.

The government is ignoring the absolute conviction that such a high level of new infections will result in another long coronavirus case and all the misery and suffering it entails. This policy of backing down and allowing the virus to reproduce freely also risks creating new strains. Most worrisome is that it provides a competitive advantage to variants that avoid partial immunity created by conventional vaccines. If that happens, there is a real risk that we could once again face significant levels of death.

From our experience with many other infectious diseases, we know that vaccines are only truly effective as part of an overall program of public health interventions. For individuals, vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, but little attention is paid to the reality that even a double-vaccinated person can infect or infect others and develop a debilitating disease or worsen it. Additionally, significant changes in immunization intake put the communities that have suffered most during the epidemic risk life-threatening from outbreaks and recurrences in the months and perhaps years to come.

The lack of will of the government and its advisers to recognize the need to contain the virus’s airborne transmission is remarkable. While other countries have taken steps to improve indoor ventilation, the UK has ignored opportunities to intervene to prevent the spread of the virus. Relatively simple measures such as the use of CO2 monitoring in indoor spaces, upgrading ventilation systems to include virus filtration, and allowing windows and doors to open are all neglected by the government. Trade unions and our legal system can play an important role. The law requires employees to have an adequate supply of fresh air in an enclosed workplace, but some appear to be ignoring this legal requirement.

Failure to recognize that COVID-19 is transmitted primarily through the air rather than droplets or surfaces also means that simple cloth face coverings are still widely used. There has been a mandatory transition in several European countries to the much more effective and professionally manufactured FFP2 or FFP3 face masks. These basic and effective precautions do not require lockouts or significant social restrictions. But it must be promoted and enforced by governments who truly want to prevent their citizens from getting infected or ill.

It’s not too late to initiate an appropriate public health response to overcome the rest of the pandemic, but it won’t be easy. The UK, in particular, has consistently disrupted and marginalized its once robust public health system and workforce. Resources have been cut considerably and the labor force has been exhausted. Above all, the UK needs a strategic plan based on real public health science (not the fairy tale version) that is appropriately resourced and executed by people who know what they are doing.

