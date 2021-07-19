



According to official figures, hospitality companies like pubs and restaurants were already struggling to find enough staff before the outbreak, with NHS testing and tracking orders to quarantine staff.

Revenues were still below pre-pandemic levels at 70% at the end of May, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday, with bars and nightclubs even worse.

The sector is recovering from the trough it experienced in the shutdown, but figures show that the pace of rebound may be slowed by the difficulties businesses still face in finding employees to fill the growing vacancies.

It is estimated that there are around 102,000 vacancies in the hospitality sector between April and June, nearly 5.5 times higher than the 19,000 recorded between December and February and more than 20% above pre-pandemic levels.

Finding employees in pubs, restaurants, clubs and hotels has become more difficult since the ONS investigation as businesses grapple with the impact of thousands of employees who must self-isolate after being pinged by NHS testing and tracking.

Kate Allen, owner of luxury vacation business Salcombe Finest, said the impact of the NHS Covid app’s widespread quarantine demands was frankly absurd.

She said it’s no surprise that the app is being removed from the hotel industry faster than iTunes’ U2 album.

Coastal hospitality businesses earn between 70% and 80% of annual sales over the next six weeks during vacation. If the app is not retired now, the window of opportunity will disappear.

UK Hospitality, a trading organization, has joined the business world’s calls to either reform apps or allow people to work after voice testing, depending on the views supported by the CBI lobby group and companies like Marks & Spencer and Asos.

In the service sector, some companies are more likely to be hit harder than others by a lack of staff. This is because the ONS survey found significant differences within hospitality in the way business is conducted compared to pre-pandemic.

Outdoor-focused businesses such as campgrounds and trailer parks earned nearly 50% more revenue in May 2021 than the same month in 2019, while venues serving drinks and hotels deteriorated nearly 50% and pubs and clubs down 61% I did.

The ONS study found that rebounds among customer-facing businesses do not necessarily filter out to broader supply chains such as food producers and breweries.

In May 2021, the total amount paid by food and beverage businesses to suppliers and contractors was only 51% of the February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

The Association of Independent Brewers (Siba) said the analysis showed continued damage to our struggling pubs and brewers ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ciba CEO James Calder has called for measures to help the beer industry continue its recovery, including lower tariffs on draft beer and positive reforms in tax breaks for microbreweries.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive Officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, has called for help in this area, advocating VAT and business tax reforms.

The recovery of our sector is only just beginning, but these ONS figures show that our sector has a long way to go to return to survival.

The figures clearly need more investment in our sector, so they can play a leading role in better recovering society and the economy.

