British Carrier Strike Group trains with Indo-Pacific partners





British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawaii to meet with Commander John C Aquilino to announce that the British Carrier Strike Group would conduct a series of multinational exercises with world allies in the Philippine Sea. this August.

Operating with the naval and air forces of the United States, Australia, France, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea, the UK Carrier Strike Group is a multi-functional group designed to build interoperability among like-minded international partners worldwide. of integrated training. important regions of the world. The Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, will operate alongside the US Carrier Strike Group, and the combined F-35 jet will be the largest in the world.

This complex training allows the 617 Squadron to develop F-35 Lightning interoperability with partner countries, building the core of valuable RAF and Royal Navy experience in operating this advanced technology. This air exercise builds on the capability development achieved through combat missions onboard from eastern Mediterranean carriers during the dedicated period of the 617 Squadron supporting Operation Shader, a British mission to repel Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The Carrier Strike Group will also conduct anti-submarine exercises with the US Pacific Fleet, along with combined submarines, helicopters and the P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Overall, these events represent an important milestone in the revival of British carrier strike capabilities that will contribute to collective defense and security for decades to come. Carrier Strike Group 21 embodies the British Prime Minister’s vision for the UK as an outgoing, modern and responsible international actor, while also taking global defense and security responsibilities seriously and investing accordingly.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

As we witness the inclination of power over the Indo-Pacific region, we are committed to working with our partners here to uphold democratic values, address common threats, and keep our nation safe.

By participating in this important series of exercises across the Indo-Pacific region, we reiterate the importance of the UK to its long-standing defense and security relationships with valued partners and allies in the region, as the UK’s fifth-generation carrier strike group participates in this important series of exercises across the Indo-Pacific region. .

As announced earlier this year in the Unified Review of Defense, Security and Foreign Policy, the UK is committed to a more sustained presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first Sea Lord Tony Radakin said:

2021 is the year the UK returns to Carrier Strike with the first operational deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the world’s first aircraft carrier designed around fifth-generation aircraft. She is deployed with Royal Navy, US Navy and Dutch Navy ships traveling 26,000 nautical miles into the Indo-Pacific with British and US F35-B jets.

The government-provided consolidated review and increased defense budget will allow it to have two aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales. This gives us a platform and the ability to operate globally and support and collaborate with our partners and friends.

Following the first deployment of the strike group, the UK will permanently allocate two coastal patrol boats to the area starting later this year, as well as contributing to the Littoral Response Group (LRG) over the next several years. HMS Spey and HMS Tamar will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region at the end of August 2021 and will be supported by partners while they operate, including Australia, Japan and Singapore.

