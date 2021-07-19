All adults in the UK have provided a COVID-19 vaccine





Over 46 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 35 million people have received both doses.

The public urges them to come forward for the jab as soon as possible

A single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been provided to all adults in the UK, meeting the Prime Minister’s goal ahead of schedule.

A total of 82,413,766 doses were administered in the UK, with 46,314,039 receiving the first dose (87.9%) and 36,099,727 receiving both doses (68.5%).

The prime minister has set a goal of providing the vaccine to all adults in the UK and getting both doses in 2 out of 3 adults by 19 July, before the government carefully proceeds with phase 4 of today’s roadmap. All accomplished by Sunday and Sunday. Monday, July 19).

All adults in the UK can get their second dose after 8 weeks. This means that all adults will be able to get both doses by mid-September.

People should get their first and second doses as soon as possible to protect themselves and those around them. People who have been double immunized can redo things they missed, such as going on vacation or attending an event that requires an NHS Covid Pass.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Achieving this goal just eight months after the first vaccine was administered is another remarkable achievement.

Thanks again to everyone who came forward, and thanks again to everyone who helped others hit the jab. That’s why next week you can carefully ease the restrictions and get closer to your daily life.

Now let’s finish the job. If you are over 18, book both jabs today.

Data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalizations due to the Delta (B.1.617.2) strain. As a result of the analysis, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was 96% effective, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

Further analysis by PHE and the University of Cambridge suggests that the vaccine has so far prevented around 11.8 million infections and nearly 37,000 deaths in the UK alone.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The fact that we have reached yet another vaccine goal early is a testament to the sheer dedication of NHS teams and local volunteers across the UK at the heart of the phenomenal launch of a life-saving vaccine.

Our world-leading vaccine program is helping to build strong defenses around our population, saving tens of thousands of lives and preventing millions of infections, helping us navigate our roadmap carefully.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, come forward. This is the best way to protect you, your family and community from COVID-19 and help us all get closer to normal life.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Another great achievement – thanks to the NHS for everyone who has jab so far and for their great effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

As we begin to carefully relax restrictions, we are urging all adults, regardless of age, background or occupation, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

People who have received both vaccines will not need to be quarantined starting July 19 when returning to the UK from amber list countries, with the exception of France.

As of August 16, people who have been double-vaccinated will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.

Testing, tracking and isolation systems will remain important tools in reducing transmission. The legal requirement for contact of confirmed cases for self-isolation will continue through August 16, helping to slow the increase in cases we expected when we unlock it and help protect the NHS.

After August 16, positive cases and all adults who have not received two doses of the vaccine must still be legally quarantined to control transmission.

Guidelines have been put in place on how to stay safe in confined and congested spaces, including wearing a face covering and maintaining good ventilation.

The UK government has secured early access to over 500 million doses of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the entire UK, its royal dependents and overseas territories. The UK’s pharmaceutical regulatory agency, MHRA, has approved the world’s first Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to rapidly distribute the vaccine across the country and ensure the UK is one of the fastest vaccine programs in the world.

There is growing evidence that people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms, and are much less likely to get severe cases of COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die, and are less likely to pass . Virus to others.

The UK continues to top the list of countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a YouGov poll, with 9 out of 10 adults according to ONS data released on 2 July. (96%) were found to be positive. Feelings about vaccines.

The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

