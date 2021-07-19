UK bus privatization violates fundamental rights, former UN rapporteur says | transport policy





A poignant report by the former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights found that privatization of British bus services outside London has left people unable to access basic needs like work, education and health care.

Many people in the UK have lost their jobs and benefits, have given up their education and disconnected from their communities and health services as bus services have become more expensive, unreliable and dysfunctional since the 1985 reforms.

The report was co-authored by New York-based scholar Philip Alston, who in the 2018-19 UN report condemned the social catastrophe of British austerity policies that created widespread poverty.

Alston said bus deregulation introduced under the Margaret Thatchers Conservative government has given residents a master class on how not to operate essential public services, leaving residents at the mercy of private actors with full discretion over how bus routes operate. Whether to run.

He added: Services that were once reliable, convenient, and widely used continue to shrink or become unaffordable.

The authors interviewed passengers across the UK describing a broken and fragmented system in which passenger numbers are declining as fares soar.

The government recognized that buses needed new investment and implemented some reforms, potentially allowing franchising in cities other than London, but the report was skeptical of the recently announced national bus strategy.

Alston said the UK could afford a world-class bus system if it chooses. Instead, governments outsource responsibility for critical public services, supporting agreements that prioritize private interests and denying decent buses to the public.

A Transport Ministry spokesperson said: Service across the UK is uneven and frankly not enough.

They said the strategy announced this year would completely overhaul the service, adding: We will provide unprecedented funding, but we need a committee to work closely with operators and governments to develop the services of the future.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, representing private bus operators, says reliable travel, well-equipped buses and competitive prices are common goals. A spokesperson said: This is best communicated where operators and local authorities work together without local residents incurring the financial risk and cost of city council control.

The transport union said the report was completely correct in its assessment.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch added that the government urgently needs to rethink its strategy and stop humiliating private operators. We provide the bus services the community needs.

