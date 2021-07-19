U.S. Oil Drops 8% To Under $ 70 Amid OPEC Production Rise And Covid Fears





Oil pipelines, pumping platforms, and power transmission lines dot the landscape along California’s “Petroleum Highway” (Hwy 33) that runs along the northwest side of the San Joaquin Valley.

George Rose | Getty Images News | Getty Images

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell below the key $ 70 level on Monday for the first time in more than a month as OPEC and its allies agreed to increase production and the variant delta Covid threatens global demand.

US oil fell more than 8% to a session low of $ 65.87 for its biggest one-day drop in over a year. The contract is now 13% lower than its recent high of $ 76.98 on July 6, which was the highest in more than six years. International benchmark Brent crude slipped 7.2% to trade at $ 68.23 a barrel.

The group of 23 countries, known as OPEC +, agreed on Sunday to increase production by 400,000 barrels each month from August. The increase in production will continue until September 2022, when all of the nearly 6 million barrels per day that the group still retains will be back on the market.

The announcement came after the group’s first meeting on July 1 failed amid a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the latter’s base production quota.

“We see [Sunday’s] agreement as supporting our constructive view of oil prices, with supply increasingly becoming the source of the upward momentum and evidence of likely non-OPEC supply shortages in the months to come, ”Goldman Sachs said in a statement. note to customers. producers as providing a floor for oil prices, although he noted that the delta variant could cause price fluctuations in the coming weeks.

The July OPEC + meeting, which ended without a deal, turned the oil market upside down as it opened the door to a potential dissolution of the group, with each nation pursuing an independent production policy.

“This was a renewal of OPEC + vows,” RBC’s Helima Croft said on CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” on Monday. “We think the market can absolutely absorb the extra 400,000 barrels per month … that’s a constructive deal.”

Energy stocks fell on the heels of lower oil prices. The group fell 4.5%, making it the worst performing sector of the S&P 500. Occidental, Diamondback Energy, Schlumberger and Marathon Oil were among the biggest drops, each dropping more than 6%.

Despite Monday’s slowdown, some Wall Street companies believe a tight market will continue to support prices. Credit Suisse raised its forecast on Sunday night and now sees Brent average $ 70 a barrel in 2021, down from a previous estimate of $ 66.50. The company raised its forecast for WTI to $ 67 for the year, from $ 62.

Citi, meanwhile, sees Brent and WTI climbing to $ 85 or more this year. “The summer season for the oil markets is expected to be stronger than usual this year due to pent-up leisure demand,” the company said in a note to customers.

“With growth in demand for oil outpacing growth in supply in the near term, we still expect a tight summer, which should push oil prices higher,” UBS added. The firm expects Brent to climb to $ 80 before falling to $ 75 by the end of the year.

Even with Monday’s drop, WTI is still up 38% for the year against a backdrop of recovering demand as global economies reopen and producers control supply. In April 2020, OPEC + implemented historic reductions of nearly 10 million barrels per day in a bid to support prices as demand for petroleum products plunged. WTI briefly traded in negative territory for the first time on record.

As oil prices have returned to pre-pandemic levels, fuel prices have jumped. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $ 3.17 on Monday according to AAA, up 97 cents from a year ago.

“[Sunday’s] the deal will likely appeal to the White House, which is worried not only about the impact of rising gasoline prices on U.S. consumers, but also about a major rift between its key regional allies as it seeks to form a grand coalition of producers to tackle climate change, ”RBC Croft said Sunday in a note to clients.

