UK Meteorological Agency issues first-ever heat wave warning | UK weather





The Meteorological Agency has issued a first-ever heatwave warning for the UK, where temperatures in the western part of the UK could reach 33 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been in effect for most of Wales, all of southwest England, and parts of southern and central England.

It also warned that water safety concerns would increase as six people died in accidents over the weekend.

While many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds, the yellow heat warning focuses on the western regions where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist, said Steven Ramsdale, the Bureau’s chief operating meteorologist.

The yellow warning is the second-highest level below the Meteorological Administration’s new heatwave warning that began in June. Temperatures in most areas where the warning applies will be in the range of around 20 to 30 degrees, he said.

A note attached to the alert warned of the health effects of vulnerable people and of heat stroke and sunburn in a larger population.

I wrote to the prime minister again last year and early this summer, warning that the country is not adequately prepared for the increasing risks from hot weather and that a national heatwave risk strategy is needed. Bob Ward of the LSE Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment knows that climate change is making heat waves stronger and more frequent.

We are currently facing a situation similar to the hot weather of August 2020, which killed more than 1,700 people across the UK.

He said the elderly and respiratory ailments are the most vulnerable, but death could be avoided with national plans to manage the rising heat.

The Bureau of Meteorology also said the likelihood of people flocking to shores, rivers and lakes would increase water safety concerns. At least six people were killed in these accidents over the weekend, and emergency services were called to warn them not to swim outdoors.

Derbyshire Fire Department said Sunday night the man’s body was recovered after a four-hour search at Victory Quarry near Buxton. They added a warning that cold water makes it hard for even good swimmers.

South Yorkshire Fire Department made a similar appeal after a man in his 20s was rescued from a 30-foot-deep lake in Sheffields Crookes Valley Park before midnight on Sunday.

Our message to people across South Yorkshire is that you don’t get into the water unless you’re in an appropriate pool or organized open water swimming group.

Open water is much colder than it looks, so jumping in can shock your body, making it impossible to swim to safety. You also have no idea what lies beneath the hidden algae, rocks and debris that are the main dangers that can seriously harm you.

Elsewhere, a 19-year-old man drowned in Greater Manchester’s Salford Quays and a teenage girl died after being rescued from Ducklington Lake in Oxfordshire. received

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s had died in the Woods River. Dorset police said a man in his 40s fell from a rock near a stair hole on the Jurassic Coast. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

The Bureau of Meteorology also said it would increase the risk of wildfires, as well as damage to heat-sensitive equipment and potential power outages.

West Midlands Fire Department extinguished the fire after a self-burning bus stop in the Chelmsley Wood suburb of Solihull.

