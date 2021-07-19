COVID-19: UK records 39,950 new cases and 19 more coronavirus-related deaths | UK News





According to government data, the UK recorded 39,950 new COVID cases and 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Those numbers compare to the 48,161 deaths and 25 deaths announced on Sunday and 34,471 infections and 6 deaths reported at this time last week.

Meanwhile, another 18,186 took their first jab on Sunday, raising the UK total to 46,314,039.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

And an additional 128,878 people took a second jab yesterday, meaning 36,099,727 people are now fully vaccinated.

This comes after Prime Minister Downing Street said he was already on a vacation home in his home country when he was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

According to an official spokesperson for Boris Johnson, Health Minister Sajid Javid was contacted by NHS Test and Trace while at Checkers this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

He confirmed that Prime Minister Johnson had been tested and that he was negative for coronavirus.

After the prime minister and prime minister were confirmed in close contact with Mr. Zabid, the government announced that the two would participate in a pilot plan to replace quarantine with routine testing.

But the backlash was followed by a quick U-turn, and Johnson and Sunak are now isolated.

And with the end of most restrictions in the UK, people at high risk of contracting the virus have urged governments to give vulnerable communities “more thought”.

While masks are still recommended in certain areas, including supermarkets and public transport, restrictions such as gathering restrictions and social distancing and face coverings are no longer a legal requirement.

There are around 3.8 million clinically vulnerable people in the UK, and many have said they will do what they can to keep themselves and others safe, but a charity has criticized the government for easing coronavirus restrictions entirely .

Blood Cancer UK tweeted: “We are urging the public to continue to wear masks in public as it is not a day of freedom for everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-39-950-new-cases-and-19-more-coronavirus-related-deaths-12359190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos