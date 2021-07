US accuses Chinese authorities of launching data theft network

The Justice Ministry on Monday accused three Chinese state security officials of coordinating a massive hacking campaign to steal sensitive and secret information from government entities, universities and businesses around the world, including research related to autonomous vehicles, gene sequencing technology and infectious diseases such as the Ebola virus.

The announcement came as the White House formally accused the Chinese government of violating Microsoft’s email systems and paying criminal groups to extort millions of dollars in ransomware attacks from businesses, showing that the Biden administration was determined to face Beijing aggressively.

In a sealed indictment since May, the Justice Ministry accused agents of a provincial foreign intelligence bureau, the Hainan Province State Security Ministry, of setting up a bogus company. information security they used as a front for a sprawling hacking operation.

Officers Ding Xiaoyang, Cheng Qingmin and Zhu Yunmin used the shell company to manage a group of hackers and linguists who hacked into computer systems around the world for the benefit of China and concealed Beijing’s role in the thefts , according to the indictment. One of the hackers, Wu Shurong, has been accused of creating malware that is used to break into foreign computer systems.

From 2011 to 2018, Chinese intelligence officers targeted businesses, universities and government agencies in the United States, Austria, Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Saudi Arabia , South Africa, Switzerland and the UK, according to the court. documents. The allegations underscore China’s willingness to blatantly ignore a 2015 agreement with the United States to refrain from computer theft of information for commercial purposes.

The scale and duration of China’s hacking campaigns, including those efforts targeting a dozen countries in sectors ranging from healthcare and biomedical research to aviation and defense, remind us that no country or industry is not safe, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement.

Staff and professors at Chinese universities aided the operation by identifying and recruiting hackers and linguists, according to the indictment. University staff managed the company’s payroll and benefits.

Intelligence officers are accused of targeting the aviation, defense, education, government, healthcare, biopharmaceutical and maritime industries.

Some of the thefts were identified in charges brought under the Trump administration against hackers associated with China’s main intelligence service.

While all of the defendants are unlikely to be tried in a U.S. court, national security officials have long said it’s important to publicly accuse Chinese officials of wrongdoing as part of an effort wider to hold Beijing to account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/us/politics/chinese-hackers-justice-dept.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos