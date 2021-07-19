UK Weather: Meteorological Agency issues first-ever heatwave warning in hot weather across the country | UK News





The Bureau of Meteorology issued an extreme heat warning for the first time today as the UK experiences sweltering weather in some areas.

It applied from Hampshire to the Isle of Wight in South Wales, West Midlands, Southwest England and further east.

The new weather alert level will remain until 23:59 Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop on Friday.

The extreme heat warning was introduced on 1 June by the National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS), the part of the National Weather Service that warns of the effects of extreme weather events.

This warning was brought after consultation with Public Health England (PHE) and other UK health agencies and other relevant groups and is designed to highlight the shortcomings of heatwaves such as health, infrastructure and other services.

That’s because the whole of England has endured soaring temperatures over the weekend.

All four countries have had their hottest days of the year so far, with Northern Ireland having the hottest day on record on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Ballywatticock, Down County, with a temperature of 31.2 degrees.

The previous high was 30.8C, reached on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

Sky Meteorologist Christopher England said: “The Meteorological Agency has issued a heatwave warning for the first time ever for southern Wales and south-west and central England because of the increased frequency and severity of the heatwave.

Image: People flocking to the beach over the weekend – putting pressure on the road network

“The warning covers a much broader range of effects beyond the heat health alert issued by the PHE (which aims primarily to prepare the NHS and mostly applies to vulnerable people).

“These include sunburns, swimming-related accidents, buckling of railroad tracks, melting of runways, more common health effects such as infrastructure damage such as power loss, and increased risk of wildfires and coastal congestion.

“Alerts also cover the whole of the UK, while the media-widely reported heat health alerts do not apply to the mandated administration.

“It’s also worth noting that unlike other weather agency warnings, these are issued only in yellow (ready, red).

According to PHE, the number of excess deaths due to heatwaves in the summer of 2020 was 2,256, the highest since records began.

And many deaths have already been recorded this week, with drowning in several locations across the UK.

“Right now we are in the midst of a natural disaster where extreme heat is killing hundreds of people across England and Wales,” said Bob Ward, director of policy and communications at LSE’s Grantham Climate Change and Environment Institute.

“The official review of heatwave plans for the UK published last year by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine concluded that the heat had no appreciable effect on the number of hospitalizations or deaths,” he said.

“More than 2,500 people died from the heatwave last summer, the highest number since the heatwave plan was introduced in 2004.

“We are currently facing a situation similar to the hot weather that occurred in August 2020, resulting in more than 1,700 deaths across the UK.

“Most of those who die are elderly people living in homes and nursing homes that are prone to overheating or have underlying respiratory problems.

“Many of these deaths could have been prevented if the government had implemented a national heat hazard strategy.”

