US issues ‘Do not travel’ notice for UK regarding COVID-19





A general view of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS / Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) – The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both issued their highest travel advisories to the UK on Monday due to ‘a growing number of COVID-19 cases in this country.

Each has raised the UK to “level four”, telling Americans they should avoid going there.

“If you have to travel to the UK, make sure you are fully vaccinated before you travel,” the CDC said in an advisory, while the State Department said: “Do not travel to the UK in due to COVID-19. “

In May, the US government downgraded the UK to a “level 3” advisory note.

COVID-19 cases are increasing by more than 50,000 a day in the UK and hundreds of thousands of Britons are being asked to self-isolate for 10 days. Read more

The United States since March 2020 has banned almost all non-US citizens who have recently visited the UK from the US.

Britain allows US visits but requires a 10-day quarantine on arrival and two COVID-19 tests.

In June, the Biden administration said it was forming expert working groups with Britain, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to determine how best to resume travel safely after more one year of restrictions.

U.S. and airline officials don’t expect restrictions on British travelers to be lifted until August at the earliest – and warn they could be pushed back further.

Airlines and others have pressured the administration to lift restrictions that ban most non-U.S. Citizens who have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, the Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil in the last 14 days of the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Lisa Lambert and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Peter Cooney

