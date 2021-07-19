Support for secession rises dramatically in US – including on West Coast among Democrats, poll finds





The long-term local effort to move rural counties from eastern and southern Oregon to Idaho has gained national attention in recent months.

But a new survey suggests many Oregonians have grander ideas of secession – at least when a pollster raises the possibility.

The Bright Line Watch university democracy watch initiative, using polling firm YouGov, asked 2,750 Americans last month whether they would support a potential new union derived from their state and others separating from the states- United. For those surveyed along the West Coast, this new nation would be made up of California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.

Support for such a Pacific Coast nation stands at 39% overall, according to the poll – with 47% of Democrats, 33% of Independents and 27% of Republicans saying they support secession from the states. United and the creation of an independent California. Union / Washington / Oregon / Hawaii / Alaska.

Enthusiasm for the idea of ​​separation from the United States is most pronounced in the southern United States, where the lies about the theft of the 2020 presidential election are more commonly accepted as true than in others. parts of the country. For these investigative purposes, a new southern nation would be sewn together of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Stop the Steal conspiracy theory could be the source of the secession fervor, especially in the South, according to Bright Line Watch. (Photo: Beth Nakamura / The Oregonian) Beth Nakamura / The Oregonian

Forty-four percent of Southerners said they wanted their region to separate from itself, with 66% of Republicans, 50% of Independents and 20% of Democrats saying they were in favor of the move.

The northeastern United States, meanwhile, saw 34% of those polled affirm their support for secession.

In the Mountain region (Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico), 32% are in favor of creating their own landlocked country. And in Heartland (Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska), support for an American breakup stands at 30%.

Bright Line Watch, which tracks threats to democratic practices in the United States, called the secession fever in the country – 37% of respondents overall said they support it – as a gripping level.

The idea of ​​an independent nation in the Pacific Northwest gained popularity after the publication of Ernest Callenbach’s novel Ecotopia in 1975.

The survey report offers the important caveat that the result reflects respondents’ initial reactions to an issue they probably did not consider carefully. That is, the answers to the secession question can be instinctive and emotional, and so the answers are not necessarily the decisions they would make if faced with a formal secession vote as a result of ‘a broad campaign on the issue.

It’s also likely that some poll respondents would have come to a different conclusion about secession had Bright Line Watch configured the possible new nations differently. For example: Many Alaskans, currently in a reliable Republican state, might prefer to go to the Purple Mountain Nation rather than the West Coast Nation, which would be politically dominated by liberal California.

The trend, however, is unmistakable.

Bright Line Watch asked the same question about secession in January, and overall support for an American break-up then rose to 29%, eight percentage points lower than it is now.

–Douglas Perry

[email protected]

@douglasmperry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2021/07/support-for-secession-dramatically-rises-in-us-including-on-west-coast-among-democrats-poll-finds.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos