George Soros and Bill Gates Sponsor Consortium to Buy UK Covid Test Manufacturer for $41 Million





Soros and Gates will invest in testing technology that will help stop the spread of the virus worldwide. [+] Global South.

Sigma via Getty Images

Billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates have joined a consortium to acquire UK-based Covid test maker Mologic to increase access to affordable, cutting-edge medical technology worldwide. declares that he is a member of the Released on Monday.

The Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have partnered with the launch of Global Access Health (GAH), a new initiative to enhance global launch affordable healthcare technologies, and today’s most in-depth research. Announced the successor acquisition of well-known Mologic Ltd. – Nostril technology used to provide rapid Covid-19 testing. The technique can also be used to test for dengue fever, bilhargia and river blindness.

Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Getty Images

The so-called rapid lateral flow test provides an early warning test for Covid-19 and has been used worldwide as an aid to help reopen shops, bars, sporting events and workplaces by providing early warning results to people who: . There are no symptoms, but it is still contagious and you can pass the virus on to others. In the UK, the lateral flow Covid test should be confirmed as a second test before COVID-19 is officially diagnosed.

The GAH consortium, which includes the charities of Soros and Gates, will invest at least $41 million in the transaction, according to a statement.

unique deal

Soros and Gates refer broadly to Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania, and are part of a community of billionaires seeking to divert their philanthropy into the so-called Global South. Vaccination, testing and biosecurity bubble programs for years to come. “The pandemic has painfully demonstrated the fundamental inequalities in global public health,” said Sean Hinton, CEO of Soros Funds, in a statement. said.

Investor George Soros speaks at a program hosted by the New America Foundation.

Getty Images

Roxana Bonnell, public health expert at Soros Open Society Foundations, who claims to be the world’s largest private funder of advocacy groups for human rights and social justice, said: When it comes to limiting the spread of communicable diseases that ultimately affect all of us. .

Mologic Flow

Mologic was founded in 2003 as a for-profit medical research and innovation laboratory by CEO Mark Davis and father Paul Davis, chief scientific officer of Mologics. Paul Davis is also known as another world-famous inventor of medical technology. The Clearblue pregnancy test was first released in 1988. The pregnancy test is the world’s first commercial application of lateral flow technology, the company claims.

Mologic has worked with charities at Gates in the past. In 2016, Mologic, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, founded the Center for Advanced Rapid Diagnostics (CARD) with a focus on reducing the cost of rapid health care services.

British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks with Microsoft President Bill Gates at 10 Downing Street in London on the 11th. [+] 2007.

AFP via Getty Images

The London Financial Times on Sunday reported on the threat of a delta mutation in countries like South Africa, which now accounts for about 95% of cases in countries with less than 3% of people vaccinated. Meanwhile, the United States and Europe have made great strides in vaccinating patients after testing positive for COVID-19 and significantly reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or severe symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported last week that COVID-19 deaths increased by 43% per week in Africa, adding that 18 million people in Africa were fully vaccinated, or 1.5% of the continent’s population.

Another infection spike is likely. Fatima Hassan, founder of the South Africa Health Justice Initiative, tweeted on Sunday:

