First round of Afghans who helped the US military to be temporarily accommodated at Fort Lee





About 2,500 Afghans and their families who have assisted the U.S. military are heading to Fort Lee, Va. To complete their special immigrant visa application process, according to an NSC notification seen by CBS News and confirmed by a source. of Congress.

The note, sent by the State Department to Congress, says the first batch of SIV applicants will be temporarily housed at Fort Lee while they complete the vetting process. There they will undergo a medical examination and “final administrative requirements,” the document says.

The 2,500 Afghans who will be admitted include 700 applicants and their families.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the Defense Department was considering other domestic locations besides Fort Lee and overseas locations were also under consideration for candidates. which did not go as far in security screening as the initial tranche directed to the United States.

Kirby said applicants and their families in the initial installment are furthest along in the process and are only expected to stay in Fort Lee or another facility for a few days to complete the application process. He did not say when the flights would begin for the 2,500.

The Biden administration last Thursday announced “Operation Allies Refuge” to support the Afghans who aided the United States during the 20 Years War and who now face threats from the Taliban.

President Biden said this month that the pullout would be completed on August 31, earlier than the original September 11 deadline. US Central Command says the effort is already 95% complete.

As the Taliban has gained ground in recent weeks, lawmakers and human rights groups are pressing more and more to evacuate Afghans who have helped the US military, as well as any immediate family members who might. to be in danger. According to the nonprofit No One Left Behind, more than 300 performers and their relatives have been killed because of their association with the United States

“Our message to these women and men is clear: there is a home for you in the United States if you wish, and we will be by your side as you have been with us,” President Biden said earlier. this month.

State Department’s most recent SIV application progress report shows there are still 16,000 pending applications – and that number does not include family members of applicants who are also eligible . By some estimates, 70,000 Afghans who worked with or have a family member with Americans may now be at risk.

