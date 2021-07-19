Big event that requires a corona passport





Elsewhere, the COVID-19 vaccine offers little benefit and is being put on hold for most children over concerns that it could cause heart disease, government advisers said.

Zap is recommended for approximately 370,000 children aged 12 to 15 years who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including children with severe learning disabilities or immunocompromised.

The supermarket, meanwhile, faced a backlash from shoppers today with complaints that non-customers, non-customers, did not follow face-covering advice.

Fear of adding more countries to the ‘Amber Plus’ list

Today is also Amber List’s “Freedom Day”. Vaccinated Britons opted for a non-isolated vacation spot. But many travel experts fear that the government could soon put quarantines at risk when fully vaccinated vacationers return to the UK, thanks to a new “Amber Plus” list that could include Spain and Greece. One vacationer said he had taken his child to school to prevent isolation and ruining their summer plans. France’s deputy European minister said the government’s strict regulations were “excessive”. But while Emmanuel Macron threatens citizens with mandatory immunizations for everyone, Naomi Perscht analyzes whoever puts herself in a hole the president made himself.

‘Feeling normal and weird’: the return of the nightclub

Just past midnight, under the purple lights of Hackney’s Oval Space, people began to flock to the dance floor with tentative enthusiasm. This was the first proper club night in London since March 2020, and Susannah Goldsbrough said it didn’t take long for the clubbers to remember how young and subconscious they felt. While explaining the joy of being able to walk into a pub and order a pint of ale at the bar, William Sitwell, chief hospitality officer, said restaurants and pubs shouldn’t be blamed if Covid cases skyrocketed as a result of the lifting of restrictions. . The pair, who enjoy life without masks, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, enjoyed an impromptu stroll on the grounds of Exeter Cathedral.

The Lock’s End: Front Page Readers’ Thoughts

We asked our front page readers to let us know what you will do differently and what you are grateful for after the Covid restrictions are over today. We will be sharing your contributions this week.

“This year, as we celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, we will meet with five children and seven grandchildren who give us great joy to reinvigorate our lives. We want to give them the courage to face the future no matter what. For us.” Timothy & Andrea Tindal-Robertson, 81 & 79, Exeter

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Heatwave Advisory | The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a ‘heat wave’ warning for the first time ever as hot temperatures across the UK are expected to continue for several days. Read what to expect and what to do. Three people were dragged out of the water on Sunday as crowds flocked to beaches and waterways to escape the heat. It occurs amid extreme extreme weather events around the world. Watch this video on why the extreme weather is spreading.

Worldwide: Cyprus ghost town heightens tension

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returns this week to commemorate the anniversary of the Turkish intervention on the island of Northern Cyprus, he is expected to announce the future of the ghost town of Barosha. After Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 in response to a Greek-backed coup, Tulip and the rest of Barossa were blocked by Turkish forces. Erdogan’s visit will fuel the fires of division, as reported by Campbell MacDiarmid of the once glamorous seaside resort famous for hosting 1970s Hollywood stars.

monday big reading

‘This was a skeleton of Schumacher proportions’

