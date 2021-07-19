Biden’s clean energy plan key to restoring job losses in industry, US official says





2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels during a visit to the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, United States, June 4, 2019. REUTERS / Brian Snyder // File Photo

July 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. energy sector lost 10% of its workforce last year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Monday by U.S. government officials, who said the plan President Joe Biden’s clean energy was key to reviving the industry.

America’s energy workforce, from fossil fuels to solar power, lost 840,000 jobs in 2020 as the global health crisis undermined demand for transportation fuels and slowed down new projects, according to the annual report on US energy use.

The largest declines were in petroleum and natural gas-based fuels, with a combined loss of 186,000 jobs, or 21% of their workforce, according to the report. Employment in the wind energy industry was one of the only sectors to grow, posting a modest increase of 1.8%.

The Biden administration is pushing several initiatives to boost clean energy industries as part of a broader infrastructure package developed by Congress, arguing that a transition away from fossil fuels can create millions of union jobs though paid while fighting climate change.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that Biden’s plan was an opportunity to revitalize the energy sector while improving wages, union representation and diversity in the clean energy sector.

“While we have work to do to make our energy sector more robust, we also have a lot of work to do to make our energy sector look like America and to ensure that these new jobs in clean energy pay living wages, with good benefits and union membership, ”Granholm said at a virtual event to unveil the report.

Wind and solar jobs are currently less likely to be unionized than those in nuclear, natural gas and coal, according to the report. The energy industry as a whole also employs fewer women and people of color than the economy in general, according to the report.

The report was released by the National Association of State Energy Officials, the Energy Futures Initiative think tank, and the research firm BW Research Partnership, with funding from the US Department of Energy.

A report released earlier this year by the same group also found that workers in the nuclear power and fossil fuel industries earn higher wages than those in the renewable energy industries.

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/biden-clean-energy-plan-key-restoring-industry-job-losses-says-us-official-2021-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos