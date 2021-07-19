Kenneth Macharia: Bristol Bisons rugby player wins British asylum after five years of struggle with the Ministry of the Interior | Rugby Union News





Kenneth Macharia, whose petition to the Home Secretary has over 180,000 signatures in her struggle to remain in England, finally wins her asylum claim. “It will take some time before we can truly believe that this nightmare is over,” Bisons, 41, said in a statement.

Kenneth Macharia thanked the Bristol community and beyond for all the support they received (Image credit: Bristol Bisons RFC)

Bristol Bisons rugby player Kenneth Macharia, deported to Kenya by the British Interior Ministry, has won her five-year struggle for asylum in England.

The 41-year-old, who was born in Kenya but has lived in the UK for more than 10 years, learned on Friday that the Interior Ministry would no longer pursue a case against him and an immigration judge had approved his asylum application. .

Macharia came to the UK on a student visa in 2009 to study mechanical engineering, and since then his visa (graduate and employment) has been extended several times. As a gay man, he applied for asylum in May 2016, deciding that returning to Kenya was unsafe.

His case, a club photographer and player for the city’s LGBTQ+ inclusion rugby club, Bristol Bisons RFC, received national attention in 2018 when the Interior Ministry issued a notice of removal and detained him while planning his deportation.

Bisons rallied to support friends and teammates, garnering more than 180,000 signatures on a petition to the Secretary of the Interior and crowdfunding to pay Macharia’s legal fees.

He was released, but was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2019 that he would continue his deportation.

The Macaria case first received national attention in 2018 through Bisons’ campaign.

But after two more years of uncertainty, a tribunal decided last month that Makaria should be granted refugee status. An attorney from Bristol-based SouthWestLaw, along with attorneys from 33 Bedford Row Chambers in London, issued a statement on Monday saying the Ministry of Home Affairs had not appealed the positive tribunal’s decision.

33 In a statement via Bedford Row, Macaria said: “When I tell people close to me, they are jumping with joy and excitement. I smile and pretend to share the same level of enthusiasm.

“It’s been a very long struggle since 2016. I’ve crushed my hopes too much. I can’t help but wonder what could go wrong. The sadness didn’t go away. I was optimistic.

“Thank you very much for all the support I have received. So many people have helped me when I needed help. The list is very long. Some know and some don’t.

“Thanks everyone. It will take some time to truly believe that this nightmare is over and have the same level of enthusiasm as you.”

Bisons helped gather more than 180,000 signatures on #KeepKenHome petition for Home Secretary.

33 Dr S Chelvan, attorney for Macaria, head of immigration and public law at Bedford Row, told Sky Sports.

“He is now waiting to receive a resident card with refugee status.

“The Department of the Interior did not believe Kenneth was gay at first in 2016, even though an early tribunal admitted in 2011 that Kenneth was gay, stating that his allegations were fabricated.

“In 2021, an immigration judge dismissed a case by the Ministry of Home Affairs that said that if Kenneth returned to Kenya, she would be discriminated against and not persecuted.

“Through the #KeepKenHome campaign, there has been tremendous support for Kenneth from the community, especially the Bisons.

“We were able to successfully argue that Kenneth would face persecution if he returned to Kenya because of the situation in Kenya, where a high court in 2019 made gay sex a crime.”

Makaria was unable to work during the course of the case. It was emphasized that his former employer, as well as the support of the community, wanted to hire him because of his engineering skills.

Bisons made a statement via Facebook on Monday.

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us over the years. We are still regularly receiving messages about our progress, what we can do, and the overall well-being of Ken.

“My advice on the legal process prevented me from commenting on the case or bringing up a discussion so that the experts could do their job.

“However, we are very happy to announce that Ken has been granted refugee status in the UK.

“Thanks to everyone who provided time, money and support during the battle.”

