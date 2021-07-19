United States evacuates 2,500 Afghans to US military base in Virginia | Conflict News





First group of Afghan evacuees to be accommodated at Fort Lee while other groups may travel to foreign bases and other countries.

The United States will begin evacuating Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan to a military base in Virginia pending the completion of a special visa process, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

About 2,500 Afghans who have previously applied to emigrate to the United States will take resettlement flights from Afghanistan to Fort Lee, a U.S. Army base in the state of Virginia, the Department spokesperson said. ‘State, Ned Price.

These are brave Afghans and their families whose service in the United States has been certified by the Embassy in Kabul and who have completed a thorough security screening process, Price said at a press briefing from the Department of State.

President Joe Biden, in a deal with the Taliban, ordered US forces to withdraw from Afghanistan which the United States invaded and occupied following Al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States in 2001.

The US withdrawal has proceeded quickly and will be completed by the end of August. A small force of several hundred troops will remain to protect the US embassy in Kabul and, along with Turkish forces, the city’s international airport.

Fears have arisen among many Afghans who have worked with US and NATO forces as Taliban fighters waged a military campaign to take over districts across Afghanistan and major border crossings. They now threaten around half of the country’s provincial capitals.

Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meeting in Doha, Qatar on Saturday and Sunday failed to reach a ceasefire agreement, but the two sides pledged to continue discussing.

Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul on Monday urged the Taliban to stop military offensives across Afghanistan.

We were encouraged by what we saw over the weekend, Price said of the possibility of continuing talks in the days and weeks to come for a political settlement between the Taliban and the government. West in Kabul.

It will be important for any Afghan government to have the support of the international community, he said.

The first group of Afghan evacuees to be accommodated at Fort Lee is made up of 700 claimants and their families, which is the State Department’s estimate of 2,500. They are among 20,000 Afghans likely to be relocated as part of what the US military calls Operation Allies Refuge.

People carry the coffin of Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui in New Delhi, India on July 18. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed on Friday while recounting the fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Other groups of Afghans who have not been cleared through security screening procedures will be transferred to U.S. military bases outside the United States or to other countries where they will be safe, Price said.

Interpreters, drivers, employees, and other workers and their families who risk potential retaliation for their work are eligible for relocation under a special State Department immigrant visa program.

The US Congress is proposing legislation to ease barriers to entry into the United States for Afghans applying to enter the program. Biden promised that those who helped us will not be left behind.

A bill waiving the requirement for Afghans to obtain medical examinations in Afghanistan was passed by the US House of Representatives on June 29 and is now pending in the Senate.

These first resettlement flights, the first under the Department of State-led Operation Allies Refuge, will commit the Americas to those who have helped us take action by providing transportation to secure locations where the demands of the process can. be fulfilled safely and thoroughly, a US Department of Defense Notice sent to lawmakers said, according to news service reports.

