EXCLUSIVE US and Germany to announce Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal in the coming days – sources





The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia on February 26, 2020. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov / File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) – The United States and Germany are expected to announce in the coming days an agreement resolving their long-standing dispute over Russia’s $ 11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, sources close to Russia said on Monday. folder.

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to resolve their disputes over the submarine pipeline when they met last week, but agreed that Moscow should not be allowed to use energy as a weapon against its neighbors. Read more

A deal is now in sight after talks between US and German officials over US fears that the pipeline, which is 98 percent complete, will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, and could deprive the Ukraine of the transit charges it currently collects on gas pumped through an existing pipeline.

An agreement would avoid the resumption of US sanctions currently lifted against Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind the pipeline, and its chief executive.

Details were not immediately available, but sources said the deal would include commitments from both sides to ensure increased investment in Ukraine’s energy sector to offset negative fallout from the new pipeline, which will route gas from the Arctic to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

“It’s looking good,” said one of the sources, who requested anonymity as the talks are still ongoing. “We expect these conversations to result in a resolution in the coming days.”

A second source said the two sides were close to reaching a deal that would allay concerns expressed by US lawmakers, as well as those in Ukraine.

Derek Chollet, senior adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will meet with senior Ukrainian government officials in Kiev on Tuesday and Wednesday to strengthen the strategic value of US-Ukraine relations, the State Department said on Monday.

One of the sources said that the United States is very keen on Ukraine’s support for the expected deal with Germany.

The Biden administration concluded in May that Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO had engaged in sanctionable behavior. But Biden lifted the sanctions to allow time to reach an agreement and continue to re-establish ties with Germany that have strongly frayed under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Read more

In addition to Germany’s assurances that it will “reverse the flow” of gas to Ukraine if Russia ever cuts off supplies to Eastern Europe, the sources said the deal would include a pledge. of the two countries to invest in the energy transformation, energy efficiency and energy of Ukraine. Security.

It was not immediately clear whether the two countries would announce significant government investments or whether they would seek to leverage private investments in Ukraine.

