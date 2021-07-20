UK Covid: A shortage of workers has caused a surge in cases, causing businesses to close.





However, more and more companies, including supermarkets and bars, are now facing a manpower shortage that threatens their operations as coronavirus infections soar and millions of people move away from work.

Greene King, one of the UK’s major pub chains, said last week that 33 pubs had to be temporarily closed due to the high number of employees who must be quarantined after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently in the UK, it is a legal requirement to quarantine at home for 10 days if told to do so by the national testing and tracking service, which warns people via an app if they test positive for the virus or if they have close contact. with those who tested positive. There are fines for violations of the rules, which are due to be relaxed on August 16.

With new coronavirus cases approaching 50,000 a day with the highest infection rate since January and hundreds of thousands of people being instructed to quarantine via apps, businesses are asking governments to relax rules for people who have been fully vaccinated much sooner than next month. urging you to do it.

Helen Dickinson said: “This is having a serious impact on retail operations as employees are self-isolating, and the situation will worsen across the economy as the number of confirmed cases is already rising rapidly and eventual restrictions are relaxed.” . CEO of the British Retail Consortium in a statement.

“Given the effectiveness of the current vaccine launch program, the government should move up to August 16 so that people who have completed vaccinations or who have tested negative are not forced to undergo unnecessary quarantine during transfer or follow-up contact,” he said. she added.

Britain’s largest grocery chain Tesco (TSCDF) had to give up some online deliveries on Sunday due to a truck driver shortage, despite telling shareholders it plans to address the shortfall last month. The company told CNN Business on Monday it has no plans to cut store hours or close supermarkets.

Rival chain Icelandic Foods was out of luck. Executive Director Richard Walker wrote in the Daily Mail last week:

Walker told BBC Radio 4 on Monday that more than 1,000 employees, or 4% of all employees, are being quarantined due to the coronavirus. As infections increase, he added, “it can get much worse, much faster.”

Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) CEO Steve Rowe said retailers may also have to change or shorten store hours due to staff shortages. “Our Covid cases are roughly doubling every week and the ping level is [via the app] “There are three to one confirmed cases of COVID-19,” he told The Times on Friday.

Although retail and hospitality appear to have been hit hardest, the problem is also affecting other areas of the economy.

Stellantis-owned automaker Vauxhall Motors said on Monday that its Luton-based plant will shift from three to two shifts this week as the number of employees coming into contact with the testing and tracking app increases.

Nissan (NSANF) faces similar challenges. Staff shortages related to testing and tracking rules have forced production to be coordinated in “specific regions” of Britain’s largest auto plant.

“It is no exaggeration to say that factories are on the verge of closing and hundreds of employees are absent from work at some sites,” Steve Turner, deputy general secretary of the manufacturing union, said in a statement on Sunday.

“One major engine supplier said too many people were absent and the work was too late, and orders could be permanently transferred to China,” Turner added.

The British Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby group, said last week that businesses need to know if the government has plans to get people back to work faster. “It is almost certain that self-isolation cases will continue to rise between now and the changes scheduled for August 16,” co-CEO Hannah Essex said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/19/business/uk-covid-worker-shortage/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos