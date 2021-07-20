Covid recession only lasted two months, the shortest in U.S. history





Construction of residential single-family homes by KB Home is shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, United States, June 3, 2021.

Mike Blake | Reuters

The Covid-19 recession is on the books as one of the deepest but also the shortest in U.S. history, the official business cycles documenter said on Monday.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the contraction lasted only two months, from February 2020 to the following April.

Although the drop caused a dizzying 31.4% drop in GDP in the second quarter of the pandemic year, it also saw a massive setback in the following period, with unprecedented policy stimulus increasing the output of 33.4%.

“By determining that a trough occurred in April 2020, the committee did not conclude that the economy has returned to normal capabilities,” the NBER said in a press release. “The committee decided that any future downturn in the economy would be another recession and not a continuation of the recession associated with the February 2020 peak. The basis for that decision was the duration and strength of the recovery to date.”

The pandemic recession was unique in many ways, including how quickly the contraction occurred and how fierce the recovery has been.

Classically, a recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, which this recession encountered after the first quarter of 2020 fell by 5%. But the NBER noted that normally, a recession lasts “more than a few months.”

“However, in deciding whether to identify a recession, the committee assesses the depth of the contraction, its duration, and whether economic activity has broadly declined across the economy (the spread of the recession) “, says the press release.

“The recent downturn had different characteristics and dynamics from previous recessions. Nonetheless, the committee concluded that the unprecedented scale of the decline in employment and output, and its wide impact throughout the economy, warranted the designation of this episode as a recession, even though the slowdown was shorter than the previous contractions, ”the statement added.

In any event, the Covid recession is by far the shortest in history, with the decline from January to July 1980 being the next six months. The longest lasted from October 1873 to March 1879, that is to say a duration of 65 months.

The decision in this case to end the recession over a year ago, however, came as no surprise. Many economists had long pronounced the decline, with annualized GDP rising 4.3% and 6.4% in the past two quarters and on track to jump 7.5% in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve from Atlanta.

The NBER said it had also based its decision on trends in GDP and gross domestic income. Most economic indicators have returned to pre-Covid levels, although employment, arguably the most important, has lagged. There are still 7.1 million fewer Americans at work now than they were in February 2020, before the pandemic began.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro. Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV. Sign up to start a free trial today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/19/its-official-the-covid-recession-lasted-just-two-months-the-shortest-in-us-history.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos