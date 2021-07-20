Over 430 Cross-Channel Immigrants Arrive in UK in Record Day | UK News





More than 430 migrants sailed across the English Channel to England on Monday.

According to data compiled by the PA News Agency, this number broke the previous daily high of 416 in September of last year and set a new one-day record.

Monday’s figure included a group of about 50 men, women and children who were seen walking the beach after landing near Dungeness, Kent.

They are believed to have left northern France or Belgium on a small boat early Monday.

The dinghy was observed by RNLI as it approached shore before landing around 1pm.

After the group arrived, some members were congratulated while others sat on the beach.

It came while Parliament was discussing reforms to Britain’s asylum system.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has warned against sending asylum seekers to offshore processing centers.

Image: Men, women and children out of at least 430 who arrived during the day

Prime Minister May said the idea had been considered before but was no longer adopted because of “realistic concerns”.

The Nationality and Borders Act sees asylum seekers being sent to a “safe third country” where they will file their claims at a “designated place” determined by the Secretary of State.

Bella Sankey, director of the charity Detention Action, said: “The Home Office’s Anti-Refugee Act is a political play that doesn’t address the problem or pretend to make our system safe, fair or efficient.

“We need a mechanism to allow safe passage for refugees arriving at the British border in France. Until we have it, everything else is just noise and distractions.”

PA analysis shows that so far more than 1,850 people have arrived in the UK in small boats in July alone.

This is more than the 2019 total.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/more-than-430-cross-channel-migrants-arrive-in-the-uk-during-a-record-setting-day-12359473 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos