Smart technology and data for future-proofing UK energy





The government and Ofgem are announcing plans for smart technologies to help consumers cut costs and increase energy efficiency. Leveraging smart technologies across the grid could create up to 24,000 jobs in the UK and save up to $10 billion in energy system management costs through export facilitation initiatives. by 2050

In a new initiative announced today (Tuesday, 20 July) by the UK government and Ofgem, advanced smart technology will keep lights on and energy bills down as electricity demand increases and fossil fuels are phased out in the UK.

The UK will need a smart and flexible energy system to deliver on its world-leading commitments to combat climate change by 2050. Meeting the growing electricity demand as fossil fuels are phased out requires a system that ensures a clean energy supply. Energy from renewable sources is guaranteed, even when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining.

The Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan and Energy Digitalization Strategy, jointly published by the Government and Ofgem today, represents an important step towards delivering the government’s commitments in the Energy White Paper and providing flexibility to the energy network.

Unleashing the full potential and flexibility of smart systems in the energy sector could reduce system administration costs by up to $10 billion per year by 2050, as well as create up to 10,000 jobs for system installers, electricians, data scientists and engineers. can.

The export potential of these new technologies could create 14,000 additional jobs. For consumers, the benefits range from helping households cut back on their bills by giving back excess energy, to knowing when appliances like washing machines and dishwashers cost the least to run.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

We must ensure that our energy systems can meet the demands of the future. Smart technology will help combat climate change while turning on lights and keeping bills low.

The possibilities open up by smart and flexible systems are clear. This not only helps households control their energy use and saves money, but it also creates jobs and investment opportunities in the long run while ensuring that electricity is available whenever and wherever it is needed.

Smart technologies and innovations will enable energy systems to meet the growing demand for electricity in homes and workspaces in the future. There is also significant potential to export these technologies abroad and help countries around the world achieve their climate change goals. Estimates suggest that this export market could be worth $2.7 billion per year to the UK economy by the middle of the century.

To help consumers control their energy use and reduce their bills, the government today announced a request for evidence of the deployment of technology that would allow electric vehicles to send electricity from batteries to the grid or home. times of high demand. A separate request for evidence will examine enabling large-scale and long-term storage of electricity to remain available during periods when renewable energy is less generated.

Energy Secretary Sir Callanan said:

From how simple methods such as charging electric vehicles can reduce energy costs, to enabling renewable energy to be stored when needed, the initiative will show how innovative technologies can be used to meet their carbon footprint promise. give.

Leveraging these smart technologies in homes and businesses will not only help combat climate change, but will also create thousands of jobs, create investment opportunities, and save money when rebuilding green from the pandemic.

In the Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan, the government and Ofgem are pushing ahead with plans for innovative new systems that are ready to tackle energy challenges by enabling large-scale, long-term storage of electricity generated from clean renewable sources. system decarbonization. These technologies include pumped hydro storage, compressed air energy storage, and converting electrical power into hydrogen for use in generating electricity.

The plan also looks at how electrical interconnections with other countries can help balance the system and eliminate carbon at minimal cost.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said:

This plan is essential to meeting the UK’s net climate goal of zero, while ensuring that energy costs are affordable for everyone. This will require a revolution in how and when electricity is used and will enable millions of electric vehicles, smart appliances and other new green technologies to digitally connect to energy systems.

Energy regulator Ofgem works with governments and industry to help consumers make the necessary changes and ensure that the transition to net zero is affordable, fair and inclusive for all.

Smart technologies already under development in the UK include:

The Gateshead and Milton Keynes heat network project is a project that pairs with battery storage to provide affordable, low-carbon heat and electricity to residents, providing extra electricity back to the grid when needed. How electric vehicle owners can save on bills by combining electricity from smart meters, vehicle chargers and renewable sources to power the grid during peak demand Oxford, Orkney and Perth in the UK and Australia are transforming how energy is stored helping the transition from fossil fuels to green resources by providing on-demand, low-cost, low-carbon energy in a reliable, safe and economical way. Battery A community of over 6,500 residential customers across the UK. Domestic solar energy is combined with battery technology and data is used to generate energy generation and demand across a wide range of power systems to enable customers to exchange excess energy to the grid and cut rates on average by 70%

Government, Ofgem and Innovate UK today announce the UK’s first Energy Digitalization Strategy. It examines how energy system data is used to unlock the full potential of cutting-edge technologies and to help consumers get the most out of new digital products and services.

Challenge Director Rob Saunders – Prospering with the Energy Revolution in UK Research and Innovation:

Ease of access to data and digitization of systems will be key to the transition to net zero energy. Building on the progress made with the Energy Data Access Modernization Program, this strategy represents the next step towards a future-proof energy system.

With the opportunity to more easily sign up for services for our customers, do more with our existing infrastructure, and open up new digital business models across a net zero economy, we are helping countries decarbonize while serving our customers. Envisions the development of a thriving community of new digital businesses that help better.

Note to Editors Smart Systems and Flexibility Planning and Energy Digitization Strategies

Today we publish the following article:

Smart Systems and Flexibility Planning Energy Digitalization Strategies

This new Smart Systems and Flexibility plan updates the previous plan launched in 2017.

We are also posting requests for evidence of:

Electric vehicles that export electricity to the grid and home. Consultation on future system operators capable of large-scale and long-term electricity storage and consultation on energy law governance reform

In addition, two government consultations were announced today on proposed reforms to the energy system to ensure the framework driving the UK’s decarbonization initiatives while minimizing costs to consumers and industry and maintaining the system’s resilience.

The future system operator consultation is about the proposal to create a new energy system operator separate from the National Grid plc, which plays a role in both electricity and gas systems.

The challenge in delivering on our commitment to tackling climate change is creating the need for new technological roles and responsibilities in electricity and gas systems. New roles include planning and developing future energy networks and increasing competition so that decarbonization can be driven at the lowest cost for consumers and industry. It has been deployed to address these challenges.

Effectively performing its role requires an organization that is independent of perceived conflicts of interest within the industry, and this consultation allows organizations to remain accountable to consumers and to be resilient to issues in the short, medium and long term.

The FSO consultation follows Ofgem’s January 2021 publication of the GB Energy Systems Operations Review, which takes into account the effectiveness of previous system operator reforms and the need for further reforms.

The government also begins discussions today on a proposal to reform the regulations governing the gas and power markets.

The Energy Industry Code sets the commercial, operational and technical rules for energy systems, but in the Energy White Paper, the government states that the UK is moving towards a clean energy system and its climate change commitments.

This code agreement ensures that the governance of energy systems is fit for the purpose of a low-carbon future and builds on previous agreements in 2019.

