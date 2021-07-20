



New powers proposed for Watchdog to suspend, block and cancel decisions by tech giants and fines up to 10% of sales for serious breaches Watchdog creates a level playing field to boost the UK startup scene

A proposal has been made for a new pro-competitive framework for the digital marketplace that will support the UK’s growing tech sector and protect consumers.

The Digital Markets Department (DMU) will have the power to designate technology companies with substantial and solid market power as Strategic Market Positions (SMS). This requires following acceptable new rules of conduct along with competitors and customers in a move that will benefit the public and drive growth and innovation across the economy.

Launched in non-statutory form within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in April, DMU is working with companies to inject stronger competition into the digital technology sector, allowing more innovation and equitable terms for UK businesses, including startups and news publishers. will provide and advertisers. Increased consumer choice and control will make it easier for people to do business elsewhere.

The proposed new powers are expected to help UK start-ups and scale-ups compete more fairly with tech giants with strong positions in the market.

The advisory seeks insight into the purpose and powers of DMU and details a new mandatory code of conduct that sets out business expectations for fair dealing, open choice, trust and transparency. This may include technology platforms that do not force customers to use basic or essential related services, or technology platforms that do not prevent third parties that rely on them from doing business with competitors.

This Code will be supported by strong investigative and enforcement powers. This can include fines of up to 10% of the company’s sales for the most serious violations.

DMUs may also be empowered to suspend, block and reverse code violations (such as unfair changes to algorithms or T&Cs) by tech giants, and to order them to take specific actions to ensure code compliance.

In addition to addressing the misbehavior of these companies, the consulting will also consider whether DMU can impose a set of measures to address the root causes of competitive problems in the digital marketplace.

This will see the DMU implement measures to support interoperability. This means that digital platforms and services are more easily compatible with each other and customers can switch between the two. For example, you may need a platform to allow the public to share contacts from one platform to another.

Digital Assistant Oliver Dowden said:

The UK tech sector is thriving, but we must ensure that UK businesses have a level playing field with the tech giants and that the public get the best service at a fair price.

So, we will give new digital marketplace departments the power they need to advocate for competition and drive growth and innovation, and we will impose strong fines to keep the biggest tech companies up to the rules.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Technology has changed our lives for the better, whether it helps us stay in touch with those we love, share content or access the latest news.

Nobody wants to see a monopoly they can’t attack, and our common sense reforms will help protect consumers, support groundbreaking new ideas and create a level playing field for businesses.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, said:

We welcome the government’s proposal for a Digital Markets Department, which builds on recommendations made by the Digital Markets Taskforce last year. These proposals recognize the importance of promoting competition in the digital marketplace and the need for a new set of tools to do it most effectively.

Today’s consulting is an important milestone for building a world-leading pro-competition system to drive technological innovation and protect consumers in the digital age. The Digital Markets Department will continue to assist governments in establishing this new framework before receiving new legal powers.

The government will also consider whether the CMA will give it greater power to investigate and intervene in harmful mergers involving companies with strategic market positions.

The consultation comes after the government earlier this month established plans to make the UK a global leader in innovation-focused digital regulation.

After consultations, the government aims to enact legislation giving new powers to the DMU as soon as Congress time permits.

Rosio Concha, which one? The Policy and Advocacy Director said:

Reforming the competitive landscape will help build a fairer and more competitive technology sector that works better for consumers by giving them more control and choice, including how data is collected and used.

It will be important for governments to provide the new digital marketplace department with the tools it needs, including strong oversight and strong enforcement powers to punish companies that behave anti-competitively.

which? We look forward to working with government and industry leaders to ensure that consumers can truly benefit from the digital products and services that are now part of their daily lives.

Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech said: > > Fair competition allows markets to function successfully and enables businesses to dynamically expand and grow. Tech Nation welcomes this consultancy as it accelerates the growth journey of UK tech scale-up, making it a comprehensive and competitive market for the future.

