How the United States is reviving gun violence research

In this episode:

00:45 Gun violence research restarts

For 20 years, there has been no federally funded research on gun violence in the United States. In 2019, $ 25 million per year was allocated to this work. We talk to some of the researchers who use these funds and the questions they are trying to answer about gun violence.

News article: Gun violence on the rise, researchers finally have the money to wonder why

Podcast: Stick to the science

09:21 Research Highlights

Strategic laziness and yak dung help pikas survive harsh winters and the way food is wasted in Chinese supply chains.

Highlight of research: Pikas at height have a winter treat: yak poo

Highlight of research: China wastes nearly 30% of its food

11:40 How a sea sponge controls ocean currents

Venus Flower Baskets are marine sponges that live on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. These sponges have an unusual glass skeleton that helps them gather food and even seems to control ocean currents.

Research article: Falcucci et al.

News & Opinions: Fluid Flowing Through Deep Water Sponge Could Inspire Technical Designs

18:55 Information discussion

We discuss some highlights from the nature briefing. This time, investment in facilities for non-human primates and the European Union’s latest climate plan.

Nature News: US increases funding for research monkeys in the wake of COVID

BBC News: EU unveils sweeping climate change plan

