man arrested in connection with his alleged role in the Twitter hack | Takeover bid





A citizen of the United Kingdom was arrested today in Estepona, Spain, by the Spanish National Police following a request for arrest by the United States on several counts relating to the Twitter hack in July 2020 which resulted in the compromise of more than 130 Twitter accounts, including those belonging to politicians, celebrities and companies.

Joseph OConnor, 22, is indicted in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to court documents, in addition to the Twitter hack of July 15, 2020, OConnor is accused of computer intrusions linked to takeovers of TikTok and Snapchat user accounts. OConnor is also accused of cyberstalking a young victim.

OConnor is charged with three counts of conspiring to intentionally gain unauthorized access to a computer and obtain information from a protected computer; two counts of intentionally accessing a computer without authorization and obtaining information from a protected computer; one count of conspiracy to intentionally gain unauthorized access to a computer and, with the intent to extort something of value from a person, to transmit a communication containing a threat; one count of having made extorting communications; one count of threatening communication; and two counts of cyberstalking. If O’Connor is found guilty, a federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California, and Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair of the US Field Office. FBI in San Francisco made the announcement.

The FBI division in San Francisco is investigating the case, with assistance from the IRS-Criminal Investigation Cyber ​​Unit; the US Secret Service, San Francisco and Headquarters; and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and its REACT task force.

Adrienne Rose, deputy deputy chief of the computer crime and intellectual property section of the penal divisions, and deputy U.S. prosecutors William Frentzen and Andrew Dawson of the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California are continuing the case.

The Office of International Affairs of the Ministry of Justice provides important assistance. The UK National Crime Agency and the Spanish National Police assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Allegations of a criminal complaint are only one allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/man-arrested-connection-alleged-role-twitter-hack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos