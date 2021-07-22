UK overhauls approach to bureaucracy to seize Brexit opportunities and foster innovation: 22 July 2021





For the first time in a generation, the UK has the freedom to create and enforce rules that put UK businesses and consumers first, freeing businesses from excessive bureaucracy and reducing consumer costs while helping businesses compete, innovate and thrive across the economy. It can stimulate growth.

The advisory launched today marks an initial response to the Prime Minister’s Independent Task Force on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR) report commissioned by the Prime Minister, exploring several recommendations for the UK’s regulatory framework.

This includes, for example, how to get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy that no longer meets the needs of the UK, including what the UK inherited when it was a former EU member, for example by reintroducing a way to offset new regulations like One-In-Two. This includes finding – An out method in which unnecessary regulations must be removed to introduce new regulations.

To enable innovative companies to safely test groundbreaking ideas, governments can increasingly use and influence sandboxes in which certain regulations are lifted to test new products in real-world environments under regulatory oversight. This was another reform. Recommended by TIGRR.

Another TIGRR proposal was made in the EU to move away from the overuse of the precautionary principle inherited from the UK and to adopt the proportional principle in the regulatory framework. This means that regulation will be reset to focus on outcomes rather than processes and proportionately to issues and impacts on businesses and people.

The proposal presented today also looks at regulations over the lifespan, including:

To ensure that regulations do not place an undue burden on businesses or consumers, the process of creating new rules, such as introducing a more stringent scrutiny of proposed regulations within governments before they come into force, or scrapping poor proposals for regulations before they become law change. The best way to measure impact by reviewing regulations faster, which is mandatory two years after they are introduced, is either too burdensome or too costly than faster repeal or adjustment where regulations aren’t working. . It examines the role of regulators, including enforcing regulations and giving them an obligation to promote innovation and competition that contributes to UK economic growth while protecting people’s rights.

David Frost, Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office said:

Now is the time for us as independent nations to think boldly about how we regulate, seizing new opportunities.

For the first time in a generation, free enforcement of UK-first rules. This is the next step in driving ambitious reforms following the work of the Task Force on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform.

Our mission is to help people and businesses thrive across the UK. It was about regaining control. Reforming the way we regulate will be a big part of making it available to people.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Taking control back means setting regulations in a way that works best for UK businesses, workers and the wider economy.

Once again, as an independent trading nation, we will use our new freedoms to stimulate competition, spur innovation, and enable the development of new technologies without undue burden on business.

By taking a more agile approach in our national interest, we can maintain our worthy high standards and solidify the UK’s position as an attractive place to start and grow business.

The consultation sets out five principles that will underpin the government’s approach to regulation in the interest of the British people.

Sovereign Approach: The UK will use its freedom to set rules in a way that promotes growth and benefits the British people. Leading from the front: We will be agile to support the development of new technologies. Proportionality: Wherever possible, governments will be decisive to apply strong rules where needed, while allowing markets to move dynamically using unregulated options. Recognize effectiveness: Regulations are thoroughly analyzed to make sure they work in the real world. Setting high standards domestically and globally: The UK will pursue a strong regulatory diplomacy and will help solve global problems.

