Thousands of people in the UK are struggling to get food, new study finds | UK News





A new study finds that one in six UK local authorities has 150% higher hunger rates than the national average.

According to a study by the University of Sheffield and the Food Foundation, the area hardest hit by food insecurity is Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where an estimated 14% of the population is hungry and about 30 % of people find it difficult to get food.

It is closely followed by Yorkshire’s Hull, where 13% of people are hungry and more than 1 in 5 adults are struggling to get food.

Image: More people are using food banks since the pandemic, according to data from the Trussle Trust.

The areas with the least hunger, struggle or worry are St. Albans.

Researchers modeled data from the Food Foundation using a YouGov survey that identified local authorities in the UK most affected by hunger.

According to the data, in January 2021, 4.2% of adults reported being hungry in the previous month but not eating at least once.

Most parts of Yorkshire and Humber are in the top 20% with the highest percentage of adults living with hunger, while in eastern England most authorities are in the 20% with the lowest levels of hunger.

Image: Data Source: Food Foundation and University of Sheffield

Food insecurity is the ongoing inability and inability to access the food needed to maintain health and well-being.

This issue has recently been highlighted by a growing number of reports of food bank use in the UK. In November 2020, the Trussell Trust increased its support needs by 47% during the pandemic.

Dr. Meghan Blake of the Institute for Sustainable Foods at the University of Sheffield, who collaborated on this work, said: “No one has to be hungry, but they don’t have to struggle or worry about getting enough food, but it’s shocking in some places, especially since we’re a wealthy country.”

Image: Data Source: Food Foundation and University of Sheffield

This new analysis of data shows that not everyone living with food insecurity experiences the same level of hunger, so it becomes clear that many are actively planning to live without food to earn a living.

For some people, living on the edge of food insecurity can mean an unexpected event, such as a car or boiler breakdown or an unexpected illness, can be a turning point in their food budget.

This, in turn, may be associated with higher rates of disease and obesity as people buy cheaper foods that store longer and feel more full than healthier choices.

Image: Data Source: Food Foundation and University of Sheffield

Anna Taylor, Managing Director of the Food Foundation, said: “COVID-19 has further plagued families across the UK and forced new and vulnerable parts of society to seek help first.”

Data from Food Foundation was obtained from YouGov’s online survey of 4,231 UK adults from 29 January to 2 February 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/thousands-of-people-in-the-uk-struggle-to-access-food-new-study-finds-12360661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos