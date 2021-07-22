Plots flourish in US, Biden warns: “The rest of the world is wondering about us”





President Joe Biden sounded the alarm on Wednesday over conspiracy theories flourishing in the United States and dividing the nation, warning the rest of the world to question us.

Speaking outside a CNN town hall in Ohio, Biden said the United States must move past this moment after referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the role of misinformation in dividing the sowing and unfounded fears. regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

What do you tell your grandchildren or your children about what is going on? Do you ever remember a moment like this in all of history, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican? This is not who we are, the president said.

And I will say one last thing: you go. I had a lot of international experience and I mean, neither good nor bad, just I chaired the foreign relations committee, I was deeply involved. I did national security for our last administration with Barack (Obama). But people, the rest of the world is wondering about us. Those of you who are traveling overseas, this is no joke.

Bidens’ comments come as the White House has taken a confrontational stance with social media platforms over the prevalence of misleading claims, particularly regarding coronavirus vaccines as cases nationwide rise .

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy warned last week that health disinformation is a serious threat to public health, and the administration directly called out social media giant Facebook, accusing it of failing to do enough to stop the spread of false information on its platform.

And while Biden backed down on his charge on Monday that Facebook was killing people by allowing disinformation to spread, he maintained that the platform needs to do more to prevent conspiracies from flourishing.

My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally, that somehow I’m saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation, outrageous misinformation about the vaccine. That’s what I meant, the president said following a White House speech on the state of the economy.

Still, Biden added Wednesday night that he is maintaining his faith in the American people to finally get to the right place.

Democracy, he said, must stand up and show that it can do something.

