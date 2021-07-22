US drops threat to block Russian gas pipelines in deal with Germany





The announcement follows Chancellor Angela Merkels’ meetings in Washington last week with Mr Biden, who said during the visit that the two leaders have agreed they are united in our belief that Russia should not be able to use the energy as a weapon.

Update

July 21, 2021, 10:02 PM ET

I had, as you know, a very, very fruitful discussion with Angela Merkel, Mr Biden said on Wednesday evening. It is working, and the German government, on commitments that suggest that if in fact Russia bother to deliberately inflict suffering on Ukraine and other countries, they will respond.

White House officials said on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged Congress to try to stop the project with sanctions, would surrender in August.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the deal with Germany a generational geopolitical victory for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and a disaster for the United States and our allies.

Mr Cruz, whose Texas voters include key energy exporters, delayed confirmation from several Biden administration officials in recent months in his insistence that the United States prevent the completion of the pipelines. President Biden defies US law and has fully surrendered to Putin, he said in a statement. In decades, Russian dictators will still reap billions from Bidens’ gift, and Europe will still be subject to Russian energy blackmail.

New Hampshire Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen said she welcomed diplomatic efforts with key European allies. But, she said, I have long argued that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be completed as it allows the Kremlin to expand its malicious influence throughout Eastern Europe, threatens economic security of our European partners and endangers our global stability.

I still believe in it, she said.

State Department officials bristled at the idea that the Biden administration had capitulated and noted that US sanctions related to the project had been imposed on 19 entities since Mr Biden took office, up from two during the tenure of President Donald J. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/21/us/politics/nord-stream-2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos