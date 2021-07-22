India’s Most Valued Startup Buys US-Based Epic Digital Reading Platform For $ 500 Million – TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to Extra Crunch for July 21, 2021. It has been a good day for crypto fans as major coins have seen some recovery from recent lows. However, Bitcoin and Ether remain depressed over a seven-day period. And the stock market is on the rise today. What more could you ask for on a Wednesday? Well, how about a huge series of news on startups and tech? We can do this! -Alex

TechCrunch Top 3 Clubhouse Comes Out of Beta: Clubhouse, the dynamic live audio startup that captivated the tech world earlier this year, is no longer in beta. The move seems a bit late given the work Twitter has done with its Spaces product, but is welcome nonetheless. The data indicates that Clubhouse has a time in India, a key tech market like Daily Crunch has been discussing ad nauseam. Tumblr goes pro: Fancy a comeback story? Tumblr certainly does. After being part of Yahoo through a $ 1.3 billion deal, then part of Verizon after the company (and still parent company of parent TechCrunchs) bought the online portal giant, it was sold. to Automattic for a song. Now he wants to join the boom in the designer economy by allowing his users to set up pay walls. Were there for it – the internet would be more fun with a healthy Tumblr in the mix. Byjus Comes to America: Indian edtech superstar Byjus is coming to the United States on the heels of his recently announced $ 500 million deal for Epic, which TechCrunch has described as a California-based reading platform. The edtech market is hot, which we have known for a long time. Duolingos IPO is also in the mix, as is a recent $ 24 million round for Sololearn, a startup that wants to take the Duolingo model and apply it to learning to code. Startups / VC

We have a lot to discuss today about the startup world thanks to the supercharged venture capital cadence in the world. At the top, if you’re keeping an eye out for Robinhood’s IPO, our latest notes are here. Now let’s talk about tech newbies and private capital, starting with a few fintech updates.

Fintech Lending Upgrade Startup Adopts Crypto: In 2019, TechCrunch took note of Upgrade, a consumer loan startup from LendingClub founder Renaud Laplanche. Today, the startup launched a credit card with bitcoin rewards. If you need a few more satoshis worth $ BTC and want to create some credit, this could be for you. No-code + Payments = WhenThen: The WhenThens codeless payment service has no trouble explaining to investors, its latest $ 6 million round says. Its service, TechCrunch Reports, enables customers to autonomously orchestrate, monitor, improve and manage all payments and customer payment transactions. The no-code element probably means it’s a bit more user-friendly for non-developers. We’re clearly rating this idea out of 10. $ 118 million more for corporate expense management: Here in the US, the corporate expense wars have Ramp vs. Airbase vs. Brex on the front line. But that doesn’t mean the popular model of merging corporate cards and software to help businesses manage their overall fund distribution is fully understood. Especially in a global context. And now Spendesk has an additional $ 100million in its own accounts to spend for the EU market. I wonder what service he will use to track these costs? Software Sequoia Capital India supports Outplay: New $ 7.3 million investment will bolster startups’ efforts to help outgoing sales teams scale their campaigns. Say hello to what the future of spreadsheets might be: Spreadsheet.com wants to reverse the idea of ​​turning the use of spreadsheets into focused applications. Instead, the startup wants to put apps in your spreadsheets. And its general release arrives in October. Australians Want to Help D2C Brands Break the Big Tech Habit: Now with $ 5.3 million in new capital, Sydney-based Okendo wants to help brands improve the quality of their first-party data and to rely more on the pillars of technological advertising for customer acquisition and engagement. If they succeed, hats off.

Closing our boot cover, a few final notes. Pangea has raised $ 68 million for its men’s personal care brands. It’s cool. But don’t confuse him with Providence, Rhode Island, Pangea, a recent Y Combinator graduate who has some news coming up. More on this soon.

If you want to dive deeper into the latest trending business books, the Equity team recently sat down with one of the authors of The Cult of We to discuss all things WeWork related.

These simple metrics will tell you if your startup is ready to scale

There is a temptation among start-ups to pretend the go-to-market strategy is fully operational. In reality, GTM is a stark numbers game, and even with a solid plan in place, it can be easily foiled by common issues like turf battles and poor communication.

Finding the fit with GTM is an important step for any startup that can include anything from expanding the engineering team to launching your first media buy. But how do you know when you’ve reached that magical moment?

“There are three things you need to consider: gross churn, magic number, and gross margin,” says Tae Hea Nahm, co-founder and CEO of Storm Ventures.

High churn means customers aren’t happy, low gross margins mean poor unit economics, and that so-called magic number?

“You can calculate it by taking the new ARR divided by your marketing and sales expenses,” according to Nahm. “But keep in mind that the magic number is a lagging indicator, and it may take you a few quarters to see a positive result.”

Big Tech Inc. Remember Alexa? Amazon still wants you to build for it: Amazon’s voice assistant still wants developers to build for it, which they can do. To attract more love from developers, Amazon has released a host of new features for the service. Frankly, given the slow intelligence growth we’ve seen with setting up Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Googles OK Google, we’re a little skeptical. Can Ford, Argo and Lyft make self-driving taxis work? Recall that the Googles Waymo taxi service exists and operates at the same time, although in micro compared to the riding networks that Uber and Lyft offer. Now Ford, an auto company; Argo, a self-driving company; and Lyft, a carpooling effort, plan to launch up to 1,000 autonomous vehicles on the Lyfts carpooling network in a number of cities over the next five years, starting with Miami and Austin. TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

