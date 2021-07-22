Virus cases in the United States almost tripled in 2 weeks amid misinformation





MISSION, Kan. COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the United States in two weeks amid a wave of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.

Our staff are frustrated, ”said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, a Florida hospital that is canceling elective surgeries and procedures after the number of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 hospital patients on their way. two campuses rose to 134, up from a low of 16 in mid-May.

They are tired. They think it’s déjà vu, and there’s some anger because we know it’s largely preventable and people are not benefiting from the vaccine.

In the United States, the seven-day moving average for new daily cases has risen over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, from less than 13,700 on July 6, according to data from Johns Hopkins University . Health officials blame the delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 56.2% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A d

In Louisiana, health officials on Wednesday reported 5,388 new cases of COVID-19, the third highest daily number since the pandemic began in early 2020. Hospitalizations for the disease rose to 844 across the country. State, more than 600 since mid-June. New Orleans leaders have urged people to resume wearing masks indoors.

Utah reported having 295 people hospitalized with the virus, the highest number since February. The state has averaged about 622 confirmed cases per day over the past week, about triple the infection rate at its lowest point in early June. Health data shows that the outbreak is almost entirely linked to unvaccinated people.

It’s like seeing the wreckage of the car before it happens, said Dr James Williams, clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at Texas Tech, who recently started treating more COVID-19 patients. . None of us want to go through this again.

He said the patients are younger in their twenties, thirties and forties and are usually not vaccinated.

A d

As the senior pastor of one of the largest churches in Missouris, Jeremy Johnson has heard the reasons worshipers don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants them to know that it’s not just OK to get the vaccine, it’s what the Bible urges.

I think there is a great influence of fear, said Johnson, whose Springfield-based church also has a campus in Nixa and another about to open in Republic. A fear of trusting something outside of the scriptures, a fear of trusting something outside of a political party that they are more comfortable following. A fear of trusting science. We hear this: I trust God, not science. But the truth is science and God is not something for you to choose.

Now, many churches in southwestern Missouri, such as the North Point Church, affiliated with Johnson’s Coven, host immunization clinics. Meanwhile, around 200 religious leaders signed a statement urging Christians to get vaccinated, and announced a follow-up public service campaign on Wednesday.

A d

Opposition to vaccination is particularly strong among white evangelical Protestants, who make up more than a third of the residents of Missouris, according to a 2019 report from the Pew Research Center.

We have found that the faith community is very influential, very trustworthy, and for me that is one of the answers as to how you increase your immunization rates, said Ken McClure, Mayor of Springfield.

The two hospitals in his town are teeming with patients, reaching record and near-record pandemic highs. Steve Edwards, who is the CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, tweeted that the hospital has brought in 175 mobile nurses and 46 more are expected to arrive by Monday.

Grateful for the help, “wrote Edwards, who previously tweeted that anyone spreading misinformation about the vaccine should shut up.”

A d

Jacob Burmood, a 40-year-old artist in Kansas City, Missouri, said his mother was promoting vaccine conspiracy theories even though her husband Burmood’s stepfather was hospitalized on a ventilator in Springfield.

It’s really, really sad, and it’s really frustrating, ”he said.

Burmood recalled how her mother had recently fallen ill and “was trying to tell me that the vaccinated people made her sick, and it wasn’t even COVID. I just shut it up. I said, mum, I can’t tell you about conspiracy theories right now … You have to go to the hospital, you are going to die.

Her mother, who is 70, has since recovered.

In New York City, workers at city-run hospitals and health clinics will need to get vaccinated or tested every week as authorities fight an increase in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. .

De Blasios’ order won’t apply to teachers, police and other city workers, but it’s part of the city’s intense focus on vaccinations amid a rise in delta-variant infections .

A d

The number of vaccine doses administered daily in the city fell to less than 18,000, from a peak of more than 100,000 in early April. About 65% of all adults are fully immunized, compared to about 60% of staff in the public hospital system, said system chief Dr Mitchell Katz.

Meanwhile, the number of cases has been rising in the city for weeks, and health officials say the variant accounts for around 7 in 10 cases they are sequencing.

We have to deal with it aggressively. And at the end of the day, there is also a thing called personal accountability, de Blasio said, urging those vaccinated to raise the issue with unvaccinated parents and stand up against them. “

Back in Louisiana, New Orleans officials released the new indoor mask guidelines, hoping to avoid the type of virus-related closures that devastated the city’s tourism economy in 2020. Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not ask for masks. She said the notice puts the responsibility on the individuals themselves. “

A d

The announcement came as the city’s seven-day average of new cases rose to 117, the highest level since early February. It had fallen as low as eight by mid-June.

___

Salter reported from St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/health/2021/07/21/covid-19-cases-in-us-triple-over-2-weeks-amid-misformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos