UK border staff not confirming COVID tests on green and amber arrivals despite burgeoning infections





British border officials have been instructed to stop routinely checking whether travelers from many countries have tested negative for COVID-19.

The ISU, representing Britain’s border, immigration and customs workers, confirmed to Euronews that the new policy applies to people arriving from the so-called green and amber list countries under the government’s international travel traffic light system.

This change is intended to reduce airport immigration waiting times and ISU hopes to reduce verbal violence against border personnel.

However, the move is raising concerns about an influx of coronavirus cases at a time when infection rates are already skyrocketing across the country.

The Guardian first reported on the policy change, citing leaked government memos. The change, which took effect on Monday, said border officials will no longer have to check that new arrivals have tested negative for COVID-19, have booked for the next few days, and have a passenger locator form with the address to be quarantined. If you need.

The UK government has not commented on the leaked documents, but insists airlines require travelers to check all necessary requirements before boarding a flight, including passenger locating forms, test bookings and immunization status.

“Our top priority is to protect public health, and a strengthened border system is helping to reduce the risk of spreading new strains,” a government spokesperson added.

“Abiding by these rules is essential to protect the population from new strains of COVID-19, so those who do not follow the rules will be subject to strong fines.”

Can all travelers check the news?

A British traveler returning to the UK from amber-listed Palermo, Italy, confirmed to Euronews that he flew to Stansted Airport on the evening of Monday 19 July. Her PCR tests were confirmed before boarding in Palermo, but when she arrived in Stansted she was not asked to show evidence of a negative test, only her passport was checked.

Lucy Moreton, a professional union executive representing border, immigration and customs workers, also confirmed that employees were instructed not to challenge COVID-19 documents.

“This will undoubtedly reduce waiting times and increase the level of verbal and physical violence experienced by border guards at the hands of disappointed passengers,” Moreton told Euronews. “That’s welcome from that point of view.”

However, she cautioned that carrying out testing by airlines alone may not be sufficient to prevent some travelers who may not be tested and may be infected.

“The initial assumption when these tests were introduced in the summer of 2020 was that border guards were aiming to inspect only about 10% of arrivals. But the non-compliance was so high that ministers instructed that they inspect 100% of arrivals.” she explained

“Border forces still encounter hundreds of arrivals every day or do not fully follow them,” she warned. “These travelers will no longer be able to verify their identities.”

(Edit: This story has been edited to correct the headline that border COVID-19 testing is not performed upon arrival from green and amber countries rather than red and amber countries.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2021/07/21/uk-border-staff-not-checking-covid-tests-for-amber-and-red-arrivals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos