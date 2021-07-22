US weekly jobless claims show surprise gain, well above expectations





Unexpected weekly jobless claims rose last week despite hopes that the US labor market is poised for a strong recovery as fall approaches.

Initial unemployment insurance claims totaled 419,000 for the week ended July 17, well above the 350,000 Dow Jones estimate and more than the revised upward 368,000 from the previous period, reported Thursday the Labor Department.

The news caused stock market futures to drop from their morning highs, with Wall Street pointing to a slightly negative open. Yields on government bonds also declined slightly.

The total unemployed were the highest weekly number since May 15 and came amid expectations that the employment situation will improve markedly as the improvement in unemployment benefits ends and businesses become more aggressive in filling vacancies.

On the bright side, continuing claims, which are a week behind the overall count, have declined from 29,000 to 3.24 million, a new pandemic low. The total was last lower on March 14, 2020, just after the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic and as US governments ordered businesses to close, sending more than 22 million people out of work.

Total recipients of benefits under all government programs also declined, falling from over 1.2 million to 12.57 million. A year ago, nearly 33 million people were receiving benefits.

Among states, Michigan recorded the largest gain, adding more than 13,000 at a time when auto production derailed due to a semiconductor shortage. Texas saw an increase of nearly 10,000, according to unadjusted data.

The surprise surge in claims last week comes as fears grow about the relatively new delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing, mainly among unvaccinated parts of the population, raising fears that another wave of the disease is hitting the United States and the world.

New cases and hospitalizations are close to levels they were in mid-May, although they remain a fraction of what they were during the winter outbreak.

Despite the surprise jump in claims last week, several factors point to strong potential for labor gains to come.

The job placement site Indeed estimates there were approximately 9.8 million job postings as of July 16. This compares to the 9.48 million workers the Labor Ministry counted as unemployed until June, indicating plenty of aggressive hiring opportunities ahead.

Businesses closed during the pandemic are also returning at a steady pace.

From April to June, 60,502 businesses reopened, the highest volume last year, according to Yelp. That total included 38,725 reopens just in April, the fastest monthly pace since May 2020.

Of these returns, restaurants and retailers account for the highest share, with more than 36,000 in this second quarter period.

Correction: An earlier view has distorted the decline in continuous unemployment claims.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro. Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV. Sign up to start a free trial today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/22/us-weekly-jobless-claims.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos